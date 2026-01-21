Arrest made in year-old vehicular homicide

NEWTON COUNTY – Twenty-nine-year-old Keshon Johnson was arrested on Jan. 9 on a number of outstanding warrants related to a February 2025 vehicle crash that left his son dead.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) previously told The Covington News that Johnson was driving a vehicle at “a high rate of speed” without headlights at approximately 3:42 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2025. Johnson allegedly rear-ended a semi truck in the right travel lane near mile marker 100 on I-20 westbound.

At the time of the crash, the GSP said that Johnson’s 11-year-old son Jaylen was not wearing a seat belt and was killed on impact.

Johnson was also injured in the crash and was life-flighted to Grady Hospital in critical condition.

On Jan. 9, Johnson was arrested at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with first degree homicide by vehicle, second degree cruelty to children, driving under the influence, second degree murder, open container, following too closely and endangering a child by driving under the influence.

Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley told The News that the GSP obtained warrants for Johnson on March 11, 2025. At this time, it is not clear why Johnson was not taken into custody following his hospitalization.