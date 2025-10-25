Tax Commissioner's office unveils new MV express kiosk at Kroger

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office has announced the opening of an MV Express Kiosk, located inside Kroger at 3139 Hwy 278.

This self-service kiosk will make it easier than ever for Newton County residents to renew vehicle registrations and complete select driver’s license transactions — quickly, securely and on their own schedule. Available during Kroger’s extended operating hours, the kiosk offers access to key services beyond normal business hours, including evenings and weekends.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch will be held at the Kroger location on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 11:00 a.m. Community members, local officials and media representatives have been invited to attend.

“This new kiosk is a big step forward in making motor vehicle services more accessible to our community,” said Brent Bennett, Newton County tax commissioner. “By placing it in a high-traffic location like Kroger, we’re giving residents the freedom to take care of their registration needs quickly, conveniently, and without having to rearrange their day.”

The MV Express Kiosk offers a wide range of services, allowing customers to:

 Renew vehicle registrations in minutes

 Pay insurance penalties

 Complete driver’s license transactions such as renewals, duplicates, address changes and driver history requests

The addition of this new location is part of a statewide effort to expand customer service options through self-service technology.

“We are excited to expand our network of self-service licensing kiosks thanks to our partnership with the Newton County Tax Commissioner and Kroger,” said DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon. “With more than 100,000 customers already taking advantage of these kiosks, this new location will make it even easier for Newton County residents to handle their licensing needs without visiting a center in person.”

For added convenience, the kiosk will be available during Kroger’s regular operating hours, offering flexibility for customers who may not be able to visit the Tax Commissioner’s Office or DDS Service Center during the day.

“Every day, our stores welcome people looking for ways to make their lives simpler,” said Tammie Young-Ennaemba, head of communications and public affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We’re proud to partner with Newton County Tax Commissioner Brent Bennett and Neumo to provide this innovative solution, making it easier for our customers to renew their vehicle registrations while they shop.”

For more information about kiosk locations and available services, visit www.gamvexpress.com.