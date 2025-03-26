Salem Road Widening Project Begins

NEWTON COUNTY – The Georgia Department of Transportation have begun work on reconstruction of Salem Road/SR 162.

Construction will start on a section of road in Newton County, from just south of Brown Bridge Road into Rockdale County to Flat Shoals Road.

The combined $85 million investment is designed to reduce traffic delays, accommodate growing residential and commercial traffic and reduce vehicular accidents.

The project includes:

Widening from two to four lanes in each direction and from four to six lanes approaching the I-20 interchange

Installing a raised median

Installing five-foot sidewalks on the eastside

Installing 10-foot shared use path on the west side

Construction is anticipated to run through the summer of 2028, weather and on-site conditions permitting.