Salem Road Widening Project Begins
GDOT aims for 2028 completion date
Photo via Newton County Government.

NEWTON COUNTY – The Georgia Department of Transportation have begun work on reconstruction of Salem Road/SR 162. 

Construction will start on a section of road in Newton County, from just south of Brown Bridge Road into Rockdale County to Flat Shoals Road. 

The combined $85 million investment is designed to reduce traffic delays, accommodate growing residential and commercial traffic and reduce vehicular accidents. 

The project includes: 

  • Widening from two to four lanes in each direction and from four to six lanes approaching the I-20 interchange 
  • Installing a raised median 
  • Installing five-foot sidewalks on the eastside 
  • Installing 10-foot shared use path on the west side 

Construction is anticipated to run through the summer of 2028, weather and on-site conditions permitting.