Katherine Barnes Stevens crowned Ms. Senior Newton County

After weeks of excitement and much anticipation, the Ms. Senior Newton County Pageant took place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at The Porter Performing Arts Center. A large and enthusiastic crowd cheered on the six “Beyond Beauty, Grace, and Wisdom” contestants as they made their debut on stage. It was a heartfelt evening full of elegance and plenty of fun.

Mr. Kenneth Hardeman served as the Master of Ceremony for the pageant and kept the evening rolling right along. Mrs. Shemeika Banks and Mr. Michael Scott both performed dynamic solos as guest entertainers, and Mrs. Leila Elkins provided exceptional piano accompaniment throughout the event. Judges for the night included Mrs. Stephanie Finnie, Mr. Ron Carter, Mrs. Linda Hays, Reverend Cynthia Marks, and Mrs. Lori Brennan. The lucky winner of the raffle basket, valued at over $180, was Mrs. Maureen Bullock.

A poignant moment came with a tribute to former queens and contestants from previous pageants who have passed away, especially last year’s winner, Mrs. Florence Price, who was 101 years young.

The six senior ladies, ranging in age from 65 to 86 years young, made it very difficult for the judges as they each excelled in their talent, evening gown, and “inner beauty” question and answers. The achievements and contributions of seniors were certainly highlighted. Katherine Barnes Stevens was crowned Ms. Senior Newton County - photo by Bryan Fazio

The title of Ms. Senior Newton County was awarded to Mrs. Katherine Barnes Stevens. Mrs. Stevens recited a poem followed by a surprise routine of a lively dance to a Mary J. Blige song. Judges definitely deemed Mrs. Stevens as “Just Fine” to be crowned the winner.



The First Runner-up was Mrs. Jennifer Little who gave a special praise dance to The Lord’s Prayer song. She showcased many sparkling outfits and great poise throughout the event.

The Second Runner-up had a three-way tie with Mrs. Sybil D. McNicholas, Mrs. Maxine Anita Kee, and Ms. Colette “Toots” Brooks. Mrs. McNicholas dazzled with her display of classic style and grace. The audience was especially moved with her selection of singing, “You Know My Name.” Mrs. Kee gave a stunning performance with an energetic dance routine impersonating James Brown with his song, “Get Up Offa That Thing and Dance ‘Till You Feel Better.” Her silver and black outfit even featured a James Brown facial mask to complete the look. Always spunky and ever-confident, Ms. Brooks entertained the crowd with her theatrics doing things “her way” as she sang Frank Sinatra’s hit, “My Way.” Ms. Brooks brought an abundance of pizazz and character to the stage along with a good-hearted boast of her Philadelphia roots.

The ever-popular title of Ms. Congeniality was bestowed upon the vivacious Mrs. Maxine Anita Kee. Her kindness and fun personality shined on and off stage.

The award of Ms. Talent went to Mrs. Sheila Cooksey for her uplifting and inspiring liturgical dance. Mrs. Cooksey’s creative performance featured a flowing red outfit as she moved across the stage with shiny silver worship flags. Her fluid routine exhibited a high level of skill in liturgical dance.

The judges certainly had their work cut out for them with all the outstanding contestants. The ladies captivated the crowd as they demonstrated their beautiful resilience and zest for life.

The final prize was the Ms. Diamond Award given to the contestant who raised the most money in sponsorships and donations. The Ms. Diamond Award went to Mrs. Katherine Barnes Stevens, whose elegance also shown as bright as a diamond.

All proceeds from the pageant will go directly to fund special programs and activities for seniors at Newton County’s Josephine B. Brown Senior Center and at the new Newton County Senior Enrichment Center that will be opening in the next few months. The Board of Directors for the Senior Center’s nonprofit, Newton County Senior Services, Inc., would like to thank everyone for their participation, sponsorships, and support of this beautiful pageant showcasing seniors. Seniors are indeed Newton County’s most valuable treasures!