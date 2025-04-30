GDOT preparing to install four-way stop in Newborn

NEWBORN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation is preparing to convert the intersection of State Route 142 and Johnson Street into a 4-way stop configuration on Wednesday, April 30.

Crews are scheduled to change the traffic pattern at this intersection by installing red flashing lights, stop bars, and stop signs on SR 142. Existing red flashing lights and stop signs on Johnson St. will remain.

Drivers are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through the work area. Stay alert and watch for workers.