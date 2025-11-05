Dwayne Turner claims Post 1, East Ward seat

COVINGTON, Ga. — Dwayne Turner has claimed the Covington Post 1 East seat, securing exactly 400 votes.

In the wake of incumbent Susie Keck’s decision not to run for reelection, five candidates came forth. Only two remained in the race once voting began: Turner and Donny Cook.

With two political newcomers vying for the seat, many felt that the election could go either way.

For Turner, the advance voting numbers were key in his victory as he outnumbered Cook 214-148. But Cook had the edge on Election Day, garnering 209 votes to Turner’s 168, per the unofficial and incomplete results from the Newton County Elections Office.*

But in the end, Turner pulled ahead in a 400-363 victory against Cook.

Turner is a deputy at the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and previously served in the military. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and has leadership experience with his homeowners’ association.

In his CovNews Election Questionnaire, Turner shared his vision for Covington and how he hopes to serve the city on its council. Infrastructure was a major subject that Turner breached. Traffic, road repaving and development are all subjects that Turner plans to give his attention to.

In a phone call with The Covington News on Tuesday night, Turner emphasized that he made no empty promises.

“Everything that I said prior to becoming elected will be addressed,” Turner said.”Everything that I said, when it comes to better infrastructure, when it comes to the overgrowth in our community with the massive apartments that’s going in on two-lane roads. My one main objective is to definitely eliminate the stormwater bill. Trying to cut taxes for our disabled and senior folk, those are definitely on my agenda.”

Cook has also been vocal since the results came out, sharing a statement on Facebook.

“Congrats to Dwayne Turner for winning the election East ward Post 1,” Cook wrote on Facebook. “If you voted for him remember what he promised and what you end up getting soon. Winning the election is easy but the real work is about to start. Get ready for some good things to happen! Dwayne has promised to deliver the following things with his master plan! I am so ready!!!!”

In a comment on his own post, Cook expressed doubt on Turner's ability to execute his campaign promises.

"It is probably a blessing in disguise I have trouble not calling people out on BS," Cook wrote in a comment. "I feel bad for anyone who believed his [Turner's] BS promises."

Turner extended gratitude to a host of parties, including the voters and the other candidates who ran for a seat this election cycle.

“Thank you to all the City of Covington voters that came out and supported me, supported my opponent, supported the election process,” Turner said. “I also want to thank, once again, Susie Keck as well. Her leadership ability has crafted minds for the near future."

Turner will assume office in January 2026 following the end of Keck’s term.

"I am honored to the very soul of my core," Turner said. "This is most likely the biggest achievement I've had in my lifetime, but it won't be my last."

*All election results remain ‘unofficial and incomplete’ until they are certified, as is procedure.