City of Covington repurposing Cinelease buildings to develop new utilities complex

COVINGTON, Ga. – The City of Covington has purchased land from the existing Cinelease Studios – Three Ring site for a new centralized utilities complex





According to purchasing agreements obtained by The Covington News, the city is acquiring two buildings at Three Ring for a total of approximately $15 million to use for the space. The agreements entail the entire sale of one parcel and the partial sale of another.





The city will utilize the now-former Mills 4 and 5 of the existing Cinelease space – which were included in the $12.5 million partial parcel sale – for the new complex, while also acquiring the adjacent parking areas. Documents show that the seller was Covington Media Holdings, LLC.





The smaller $2.5 million parcel - which had a listed seller of TRS South, LLC - has primarily been used as a backlot pad for movies and overflow parking in the past. It is not clear if the city plans to transform the area or continue to use it as parking.





A press release from the City of Covington states that these repurposed areas will create a central location for the city’s water, electric, gas and telecommunications departments.





“This project represents a bold step forward for Covington—one that blends smart growth with responsible stewardship of our city’s resources. The New Covington Utilities Complex is more than just bricks and mortar; it's a reflection of who we are and who we strive to be,” said Mayor Fleeta Baggett in the press release. “By transforming existing structures into a modern, sustainable hub for our utility services, we are proving that innovation and fiscal responsibility can go hand in hand.





“I’m proud that Covington is leading by example through adaptive reuse, reducing our environmental footprint while improving how we serve our residents.”





Rahim Charania, managing partner of Woodvale and owner of Three Ring Studios, also shared his perspective on the transaction.





“The City of Covington has once again taken a leading position in the future development of its local infrastructure,” Charania said in the release. “Woodvale has been a proud partner to this City on multiple projects, and this will be the crown jewel of that relationship—not only for its strategic value to Covington’s growth, but also for its demonstration of how adaptive reuse can deliver sustainable, economically viable, and future-ready facilities.”





Construction will begin on the site this month and, according to the city, will be completed in May 2026.



