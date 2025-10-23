Sojourney Travel announces agency and owner, Lori Stephens, as Signature Travel Elevates 2025 Award recipient finalist

COVINGTON, Ga. – Sojourney Travel announced that Lori Stephen and the Sojourney Travel Agency Team have been named a Travel Elevates finalist for the 2025 Signature Travel Advisor Recognition Awards.

The Travel Elevates Agency Award recognizes an agency that leverages its global travel partnerships to promote sustainability and enrich communities through education and economic empowerment.

In response to the devastating 2024 floods in Western North Carolina, Sojourney Travel mobilized clients, partners and community members to support immediate recovery. Together, the agency raised more than $27,000 in cash donations and coordinated at least $10,000 in tangible goods—from cleaning supplies and clothing to temporary housing essentials. This effort sparked the launch of The Sojourney Foundation, a registered nonprofit created to turn moments of crisis into sustained action by delivering hope and spreading love to people facing hard situations.

“Those floods hit close to home for our team, our clients, and for me personally. I called the North Georgia Mountains—Appalachia—home for many years. We saw families who needed help now, not later, so we went to work,” said Lori Stephens, founder & CEO of Sojourney Travel. “Raising over $27,000 in cash and at least $10,000 in essential goods showed us what’s possible when a community rallies. That momentum inspired us to establish The Sojourney Foundation—so we can keep showing up faster, smarter, and with lasting impact for people who find themselves in tough seasons.”

“Signature is thrilled to recognize Sojourney Travel (and Lori Stephens) on their nomination and being selected as a finalist for the 2025 Travel Elevates Award,” said Karryn Christopher, president of Signature Travel Network.

“The annual Signature Advisor Awards highlight the expertise and exceptional service that Signature advisors provide for their clients. It is our great pleasure and privilege to celebrate the finalists at the annual Signature Conference,” said Shannon Garrett, vice president of Member Engagement.

The recipients will be announced during the Signature Travel Network Conference in Las Vegas, which is Nov. 10-13.