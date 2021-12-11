Rivian announcement expected next week, report says

MONROE, Ga. — The state will announce it has landed a large manufacturing plant for the Walton County area next week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday.

Citing unidentified sources, the AJC said Gov. Brian Kemp will announce Rivian is coming to a nearly 2,000-acre megasite that straddles Morgan and Walton counties. The company will make heavy-duty electric vehicles and is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area.

It would be the first major automotive company to choose Georgia since Kia decided to make West Point its home in 2006.

Shane Short, the executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, declined to comment.

Serra Hall, director of the Newton Industrial Development Authority, also declined to comment Friday. Hall and Short recruit for the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties, bringing Facebook and Baymare to Stanton Springs in recent years.