Covington realtor Cayla Owenby recognized with national honor

Local real estate agent Cayla Owenby with RE/MAX Around Atlanta East was recently recognized in the 2025 RealTrends Verified Agent and Team rankings. In the category rankings for most transaction sides, Cayla placed 384 out of 1000.

The RealTrends Verified rankings are based on independently verified data and recognize the top performing agents and teams in the U.S. across several categories, including transaction sides and sales volume. To qualify for the rankings, individual agents must have closed at least 25 residential transaction sides or $10 million in closed sales volume in 2024, and teams must have closed at least 40 residential transaction sides for $16 million in sales volume in 2024.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized among the most productive real estate professionals in the country,” Owenby said. “This achievement reflects my commitment to delivering exceptional service, building lasting relationships, and helping homebuyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals. I’m proud to represent RE/MAX and be part of a network that consistently sets the standard for excellence in the industry.”

Last year proved to be a successful year for Cayla. She completed 27 transaction sides and was also awarded the 100% Club Award by RE/MAX, LLC.

"The success of RE/MAX agents and teams in the RealTrends Verified rankings is a testament to their professionalism, dedication, and drive to serve their clients at the highest level,” said Erik Carlson, RE/MAX Holdings CEO. “At RE/MAX, we’re proud to support a network of top producers who consistently outperform the industry and set the standard of excellence in real estate.”



