Chicken Salad Chick schedules Grand Opening Festivities for Nov. 12

COVINGTON, Ga. – Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, brings fresh flavors to Covington this November as part of the company’s continued growth across its home state. Located at 4153 Hwy 278 NE in the Covington Plaza Shopping Center, the Covington restaurant will officially open its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

District Manager AJ Jajjo, General Manager Michael Sherman and the Covington team will award the first 100 guests who purchase a meal free chicken salad for a year.

Dedicated to spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others, the brand’s newest location in Covington will bring its lineup of made-from-scratch chicken salads, pimento cheese, egg salad and fresh side dishes, all served with a generous helping of Southern charm. Whether guests are stopping in for a quick bite, picking up a meal for the family or enjoying time with friends, they can expect a comfortable and welcoming dining experience.

Aligning with the brand’s promise to give back to the communities it serves, Chicken Salad Chick will donate proceeds from Covington’s grand opening events to Camp Twin Lakes. Each summer, Camp Twin Lakes serves thousands of children and teens from across the country during weeklong overnight camping programs. Each week, they serve a different unique diagnosis or life challenge at three medically-supported campuses located in Winder and Rutledge. As campers grow, they are able to develop their leadership skills and learn how they can overcome and even use their unique challenges for the good in their own lives and in their communities.

“As Chicken Salad Chick expands its Georgia footprint, we’re thankful to become part of welcoming communities like Covington that value tradition and connection,” said Scott Deviney, Chicken Salad Chick CEO. “Our team looks forward to serving our new neighbors and helping create memorable experiences for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Covington operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy signature chicken salad, fresh side salads, gourmet soups and an expanded dessert menu, now featuring decadent cakes and a variety of sweet treats.

To celebrate the grand opening, the Covington community is invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick’s hospitality with additional giveaways:

Wednesday, Nov. 12 – Be one of the first 100 guests to join us on Opening Day & you’ll win FREE CHICKEN SALAD for an ENTIRE YEAR! *

Thursday, Nov. 13 – Be one of the first 100 guests to purchase a meal & receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler! **

Friday, Nov. 14 – Our first 50 guests to purchase 2 large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE large Chick Cooler! ***

Saturday, Nov. 15 – Our first 50 guests to purchase a meal will receive a FREE Red Chicken Salad Chick tote and dish towel! ****

* The First Guest in line will receive 1 Free Large Quick Chick once a week for 12 months. Guests 2 - 100 will receive 1 Free Large Quick Chick per month for 12 months! * You’ll receive your first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days from the date of delivery. *Must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older, & purchase The Chick, or any item of greater value. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

** Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase a meal. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

*** Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase 2 large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

**** Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase a meal. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.