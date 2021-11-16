Bobcat of Atlanta to open Covington location

COVINGTON, Ga. — The former home to Ginn Motors on Hwy. 278 will soon be occupied by an Atlanta-based compact equipment dealer.



Bobcat of Atlanta is set to take over the space to open its fifth Georgia location behind Atlanta, Marietta, Riverdale and Gainesville. The Gainesville location was just opened in July.

Per its website, Bobcat of Atlanta is a company “with more than 40 years of experience and know-how” in sales, rentals, repair services and parts for skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, compact excavators and compact tractors. Bobcat is a division of Berry Companies Inc., which has eight divisions with more than 46 branch locations across eight states, all featuring Bobcat, Komatsu and Hyster-Yale machines and equipment.

As the time of this publication, Bobcat of Atlanta had two job openings for its incoming Covington location including a position for experienced diesel mechanic and entry level diesel technician/mechanic. An opening date for the Covington location had not been announced.

More information about Bobcat of Atlanta can be found at bobcatofatlanta.com.