Berry’s Tree Farm once again participates in nationwide Trees for Troops program

Berry’s Tree Farm in Covington was once again a pick-up point for the national Trees For Troops program.

Berry’s and other local organizations were able to provide 65 Georgia-grown trees to the program. FedEx Freight provided the transportation for the trees which are bound for military establishments in Florida.

The program is coordinated through the Christmas Spirit Foundation which is part of the National Christmas Tree Association. This program ensures that the families of those on military bases have the opportunity to receive a REAL Christmas tree this season.

In 2024, over 16,000 trees were donated nationwide. Over 326,000 trees have been donated in the 20 year history of the program.