Austin Harris recognized by Forbes for third consecutive year

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Austin Harris of Covington was named to the 2025 ranking on Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State in Georgia by Forbes and SHOOK Research. The ranking recognizes financial advisors younger than 40 who have at least four years of experience.

This is the third year that Harris has been recognized by Forbes.

"I'm incredibly proud of this honor. I believe in building long-term relationships with clients to help them navigate every life stage and all market cycles. As a member of the younger generation of financial advisors, I plan to be here for my clients for many years to come," Harris said.