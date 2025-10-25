Walmart offers safe disposal on Drug Take Back Day in Covington

Walmart is hosting in-person medication disposal events at select store locations across the country on Saturday, Oct. 25. The event is part of the biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Law enforcement agencies will set up in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 25 to help people safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications at the following Walmart locations:

Walmart Supercenter at 10300 Industrial Blvd. NE in Covington

Walmart Supercenter at 4200 Salem Road in Covington

Walmart also reminds its pharmacy customers of additional disposal options year-round. As of 2020, more than 1,000 in-pharmacy medication disposal kiosks have been installed in Walmart and Sam’s Club locations nationwide. A complete list of safe medication disposal locations can be found on the DEA’s website at: https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e2s1

In addition, for those who fill prescriptions for opioid medications, Walmart and Sam’s Club offers an at-home opioid disposal product, DisposeRx, at no cost in all pharmacies nationwide. For more information on Walmart’s Opioid Stewardship efforts, visit www.walmart.com/opioids.