Q&A: Covington Lions Club outlines service goals for 2026

The Covington Lions Club is one of the staple civic clubs in Newton County.

Known for donning their gold vests, the Lions Club focuses on eight main initiatives: Vision, childhood cancer, environment, diabetes, youth, hunger, disaster relief and humanitarian efforts.

Led by current President Kevin Walsh and 2026-27 President Ester Fleming, the Lions Club is gearing up for a big year of serving the community.

Q: How does your club plan to serve the community in 2026?

Lions Club: We currently support 29 local businesses and organizations. Each year we find new ways to help those in our community, whether it is expanding our vision screenings in the school systems, providing eye exams and glasses to those who need them, or helping organizations such as the local scouts. Last year we screened about 3600 students in Newton County Schools in grades 1,3, and 6. We plan to screen those same grade levels in the current school year and add even more grades.

Q: What are some goals the Lions Club has for 2026?

Lions Club: Our main goal is to help improve the lives of our Covington neighbors in need. Since 1952 the Covington Lions Club has raised money through our Chicken BBQ on April 15, chili supper, pancake supper, and Boston Butt BBQ. The community support for these events enables us to cycle that money back into the community to those in need. The Lions clubs are unique in that 100% of all proceeds go directly back into both our local and worldwide community. We rent out our building in Academy Springs Park to raise more money to help even more people. For 2026 we plan to expand vision screenings in the schools and the community, and to assist even more individuals and organizations with their needs.

Q: Why is it important for civic clubs like yours to exist within the community?

Lions Club: While the world we live in has changed over the years, we know that there are still many needs. We support the Giving Hands Food Pantry because there are always those who struggle with food insecurity. We do vision screenings at the Willing Helpers Clinic and in the Newton County Schools because vision health is not always covered by insurance, and some people do not have insurance. We provide support and services that might fall through the cracks, and we do it because these are our people – these are our neighbors, co-workers, and friends. Civic clubs provide camaraderie and friendship for their members and a chance to work together to achieve our goals.

Q: How can the public get involved with your club either as a guest or a potential member?

Lions Club: We meet at our clubhouse in Academy Springs Park on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays each month at 7 pm. We enjoy a great meal and usually have a program on a topic of interest to our members and community. Sometimes we do a service project such as assembling PJ packs for the children’s hospital. We welcome anyone to come and see what Lions are about. Ask any of our Lions what we do, and they will be happy to share. You can contact us at our website, www.covingtongalions.org, or email us at covingtongalions@gmail.com and we can give you more information. We are always open to new members and visitors – come see how much you can learn about our community and be a part of the largest service organization in the world.