Newton Trails to hold "An Oktoberfest Experience"

Join Newton Trails on Friday, October 3rd from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The OHCO District for a festive fall fundraiser as we bring "An Oktoberfest Experience" to Covington!

Enjoy an evening of craft beer, Bavarian-style food, signature drinks, live music and more!

Proceeds will help connect the Cricket Frog Trail to the Eastside Trail, enhance trailheads, signage and amenities. Funds will also support trail maintenance, promotion and future planning efforts.

Don't miss this fun and flavorful way to give back to a great local cause!

Website: NewtonTrails.org

Link to tickets: https://newtontrails.betterworld.org/events/2025-newton-trails-oktoberfest