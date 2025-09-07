BIG APPLE BOUND: Local choral students to perform at Carnegie Hall

Excitement is building as students from Newton High School (NHS) and Heritage High School’s (HHS) choral departments, as well as the Oxford Youth Singers, prepare to take on the opportunity of a lifetime.

These students are making preparations to perform at one of the most iconic venues in the world: Carnegie Hall.

The students will take the stage next Easter, on April 5, 2026. They will be joined by professional vocalists and musicians from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra to perform two pieces at this prestigious institution.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity to bring so many students in our community together,” said Kayla Dobbs, production director at Arts Association in Newton County.

The Arts Association has invited Johnny Edwards, choral director at NHS and director for Oxford Youth Singers, to take the reins of this opportunity

“When I was invited to compose for this prestigious event, I was also given the privilege of bringing singers,” Edwards said.

In a joint effort, Edwards and Terrence Green, choral director at HHS, are working to make this concert sensational. Edwards is composing the pieces, and Green is conducting the concert.

“This collaboration represents a dream fulfilled and ties directly to a larger vision first shared with me by Buncie Lanners [executive director at Arts Association] when I joined the Arts Association team,” Edwards said. “Our mission extends beyond performance—we strive to unite, inspire and ignite through the arts. Bringing these groups together for such an event feels like a natural step toward realizing that vision.”

According to Dobbs, the mission of the Arts Association is to “encourage youth and adults in the community to participate in the arts both as audience and as artists.” She believes that this trip is aligned with that exact purpose.

The shared vision of the Arts Association and the schools is opening new doors for students.

“The students involved in this project have exceptional talent—talent worthy of Carnegie Hall and beyond,” Edwards said. “Too often, their gifts are only showcased within Newton County and nearby communities. This performance provides a platform to share their artistry on a national stage.”

This performance is not only an opportunity of a lifetime but a chance for an unforgettable experience.

“We want these students to both love performing and appreciate the arts as the audience, and how lucky we are that this trip will provide both in such unique and rare ways,” Dobbs said.

The first of the two pieces the students will be presenting is Mozart’s Mass in D minor, a 13-minute production that will require lots of preparation.

The second is an original composition that Edward was commissioned to write specifically for this occasion.

The piece that the singers will be performing is titled Risen. It centers on the events of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection. This composition is a 12-minute production composed of multiple movements starting with “Free Barabbas” and concluding with “I Know My Savior Liveth.” Additional movements include: “What Shall We Do,” “Crucify Him,” “39 Lashes,” “Surely This Is the Son of God,” “Where Have You Laid Him” and “The Tomb Is Empty.”

“I want the students to communicate the full emotional journey: The pain, suffering and betrayal, culminating in the victory and joy of a risen King,” Edwards said. “Each movement carries its own mood and expression to guide them in this process.”

Edwards explained how he is helping to prepare the kids not just for the concert but for visiting New York City. In addition to practicing for their performance, the students are each juggling additional commitments.

Amidst school and rehearsals, students are also involved in numerous concerts, caroling events, All-State auditions, a Large Group Performance Evaluation and school plays.

To help manage the workload, Edwards is teaching the 12-minute commissioned piece in small, manageable sections so students do not feel overwhelmed. Alongside this, they are also working on Mozart’s Mass, and Edwards has been providing encouragement by showing the kids past performances at Carnegie Hall.

“When I point out, ‘That is where you will be performing,’ their reactions—their excitement and amazement—say everything,” Edwards said.

Not only are students preparing for this monumental occasion, but the community is coming together to help support their trip as well. There will be fundraising opportunities leading up to the trip, with their first fundraiser on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at Porter Performing Arts Center. It is a variety show called “A Night in New York.” Tickets are $20 cash at the door.

Once these performers reach New York in the spring, students will rehearse at Carnegie Hall the week before the big performance. In their free time, they will tour Manhattan, see a Broadway show and just enjoy the thrill of being in “The Big Apple.”

“Beyond the concert itself, I hope students gain a deeper understanding of how music can evoke profound emotion in a choral setting, just as it does in any genre,” Edwards said. “Most importantly, I want them to leave Carnegie Hall with an immense sense of pride—knowing that at such a young age, they achieved what many musicians only dream of. I want them to feel the energy of the applause, to stand on the world’s greatest stage, and to know without question that they belong there.”