Social Circle FFA recognizes National #TeachAg Day

Photo via Social Circle FFA, Facebook Social Circle FFA excitedly celebrated National Teach Ag Day on Sept. 18.

Students jumped into the NAAE #TeachAg Day Breakout Challenge, working together to solve puzzles and crack the code to open the locked box.

“It was such a fun and engaging way to celebrate agricultural education!” wrote Social Circle FFA on Facebook.

“We hope our students were reminded that being an ag teacher—like Dr. Gunter and Mr. Brand—is truly one of the best careers out there. Who knows? Maybe the next great ag teacher is sitting in our classroom today…”