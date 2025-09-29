Free Composting Workshop on Oct. 6

The University of Georgia Extension & 4-H in Newton County, in partnership with Newton County, Sustainable Newton and Keep Newton Beautiful, is hosting a public Home Composting presentation. The free event will take place at Newton County Ag Center at 120 FFA-FHA Camp Rd on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Interested parties can register by email newton.extension@uga.edu by noon on Oct. 1.

The program flyer included a description of the presentation:

“Turn kitchen scraps and yard waste into nutrient-rich compost for your garden! Join us for an interactive presentation and hands-on workshop where you’ll learn the basics of home composting, including what materials to use, how to balance “greens” and “browns,” and tips for keeping your compost pile healthy and odor-free. After the presentation, participants will roll up their sleeves and build their own composting unit to take home. This simple, cost-effective design is perfect for backyards of any size and will help reduce household waste while creating a valuable resource for your soil.”