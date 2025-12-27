‘Bring One for the Chipper’offers recycling for live Christmas trees after the holidays

Keep Newton Beautiful, Newton County Solid Waste and the City of Covington are offering two locations/sets of dates for dropping off live Christmas trees (no ornaments, lights or decorations) to be chipped. Once the trees are chipped, they will be recycled for mulch to be used in parks and other places throughout Covington and Newton County.

“Bring One for the Chipper” with Newton County Solid Waste is located at the Cook Road Convenience Center (Address: 10 Cook Road). It will be available beginning on Dec. 26 until Jan. 3 from noon until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, it is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it is closed on Sunday and New Year’s Day.

After the Cook Road Convenience Center stops accepting trees, the City of Covington’s “Bring One for the Chipper” location will open up at Legion Field (Address: 173 Mill Street NE). There will be a designated area marked for tree drop-off. Trees are accepted beginning on Jan. 5 through 10 a.m. on Jan. 9.

According to the Facebook post by the city, the Keep Georgia Beautiful network collected a total of 37,342 trees from 124 locations across the state of Georgia in 2024-25. Covington and Newton County were a part of that network. The breakdown of how trees were recycled included 34,773 recycled into mulch, 3,364 trees were sunk into lakes for fish habitats and 6,357 were used for fuel or other uses.

Visit https://www.kgbf.org/bring-one-for-the-chipper for more information about giving a Christmas tree its second life after this holiday season. And visit keepnewtonbeautiful.org for more ways to keep the Newton community beautiful in 2026