SUMMER INTEL: Social Circle Softball

Summer workouts are here, and the Social Circle Lady Redskins are in full swing.

The Lady Redskins finished 26-8 this past year to go along with a Region 4A-Division I title. After multiple seniors from last year have left, head coach Chris Davis did not shy away from the youth of the team.

“We’re going to be younger than we’ve been,” Davis said. “I think we had seven seniors last year. We have a lot of girls returning which is good, [but] we’ll be on the younger side. The workouts this past week were good and this time of year we are working more individually with the freshman on trying to get them up to speed with what we want to do overall.”

With a lot of time to prepare and work with the team’s younger core, Davis is hoping to see the underclassmen playing to the same speed as the veterans by the start of the year.

“With the younger girls, the main thing you want to see is them getting up to the speed of the game,” Davis said. “Sometimes it’s not talent, it's just that they are 14 and there are seniors that could potentially be turning 18 and there is a big difference in body development and strength and how fast you play.”

Laura Kate Tully, Savannah Frachiseur and Addyson Stracner were just three of the seniors that departed after the program at the end of last season.

However, Davis is expected to return contributors such as Emily Turner, Kyla Head, Annika Lott and Anniston Jenkins.

Turner led the team last year in innings pitched by a wide margin as the junior tallied 102 innings on the mound. After posting a 3.02 earned run average last season, Davis expects Turner to be the team’s primary starter come fall.

“Emily will be our main pitcher and we have two girls who pitched last year on the JV that will get more experience,” Davis said. “Emily for sure will be the girl that gets the ball most of the time this year.”

Frachiseur, who signed to Kennesaw State, was the team’s everyday catcher behind the plate for the last few seasons. With a combination of quality fielding and hitting, Davis spoke about who will be behind the plate for the Lady Redskins this year.

“We had a couple catchers last year. Jenkins was the one who probably got most of the reps when Savannah wasn’t catching,” Davis said. “We have two or three young girls that we feel will be good behind the plate. At the same time, Savannah was special and girls like her do not grow on trees. They’re not everywhere, so it is going to be tough to replicate all that she did, but we feel good about our catching situation.”

The Lady Redskins will begin their quest for another 20-win season in the beginning of August, but Davis shared how the remainder of the offseason will look for the Region 4A-Division I champions.

“From here on out till school starts we are going a couple times each week,” Davis said. “We will spend most of our time focusing on fundamentals and focusing on hitting. In the summer, you deal with vacations and travel, I hate to say but sometimes you go through the summer and you won't have your full team there on any given day. But the ones that are there, it is going to be a lot of fundamental work and a lot of hitting.”