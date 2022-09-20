Social Circle softball begins region play while eyeing region championship repeat

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — For most of the season, it has been smooth sailing for the Social Circle Lady Redskins finishing their non-region schedule with a 9-2 mark. That is all behind them now as region play has begun.

Social Circle is 2-1 to begin their Region 5A-Division I slate of games with wins coming against Jasper and Oglethorpe counties and the loss at Prince Avenue.

Head coach Chris Davis feels like his team is in a “good spot.”

“I told the team, ‘This is a new season and I look at it as we’re [2-1] on the year,’” Davis said. “Are we there yet? No. But we’re better than we were.”

The Lady Redskins started their region schedule with an 11-2 win versus Jasper County. Then, Prince Avenue got the better of Social Circle in a 1-0 pitcher's duel. The latest region contest was an extra inning, 4-3 victory over Oglethorpe County.

In the close games, Davis has credited his team’s competitive nature that they’ve displayed.

Kaylynn Scaffe and Madalyn Spinks believe there’s been an attitude shift, too, with region play beginning. Scaffe stressed the importance of each player’s desire to perform better for the rest of the season.

“It’s more serious,” Scaffe said. “There’s a need to win. Even though everyone wants to win every game, now there’s more of a need to.”

Scaffe went 2-for-4 at the plate and contributed three RBIs in the 11-2 win over Jasper County on Sept. 8.

A part of her performance featured a home run. The moment was huge for Scaffe, too.

“That was my first school ball season home run,” Scaffe said. “That was very exciting and it makes me want to keep working more to do it again.”