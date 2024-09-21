Social Circle Redskins down Utopian Academy 65-6 to open region play at home

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Redskins routed Utopian Academy at home to cement a 1-0 start to region play. When it was all said and done, the Redskins had amassed a 59-point lead, with a final score of 65-6.

The homecoming week seemed to be a massive success, but it did not start on Friday night. According to Head Coach Rob Patton, it started on Wednesday.

Weather permitting, “Social Circle has a parade with thousands of attendees followed by a bonfire,” said Coach Patton. “They also do a tailgate before the game.”

The Redskins now boast a 3-2 (1-0) record on the season with the win.

“Obviously it's great to come out and get a win to start region play, but when you add in the homecoming atmosphere it's even better,” Patton said.

After a half, Social Circle led by a score of 51-0. It was not all thanks to the Redskins, though.

At halftime, Utopian Academy had not made it to midfield, and that was largely due to miscues.

Bad snaps set them back on numerous occasions — multiple turnovers on downs and unforced penalties left and right helped give the Redskins favorable field position time and again.

“We did a great job cleaning up mistakes, less penalties, turnovers and better communication,” Patton said. “We're hoping to continue to build on that next week.”

Lead running back Jaylen Victor went down early in the game and did not return. However, Jameccus Hardge was up to the task.

Hardge found the endzone three times in the first half and claimed three two-point conversions as well.

Luke Cross scored on the ground and through the air to Sawyer Parr. Other scorers included AJ Bailey’s kickoff return for a score as well as King Box’s 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“I'm very proud of the guys for going out there and getting done and getting the JV guys a chance,” Patton said.

The junior varsity squad, who is 4-0 this season, came and played winning football against Utopian during the second half. Seeing the JV players have a chance to play meaningful downs on Friday night was a good sight for Patton.

“Those guys deserve it,” Patton said. “They put in the work at practice — on the scout team taking hard hits everyday. It's good to see them get out there and play.”

Next week, the Redskins will travel to Putnam County in hopes to build upon their dominant start to region play. Social Circle will take on War Eagles Friday, Sept. 27.