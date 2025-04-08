Social Circle trounces McNair as the Redskins' bats shine

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Redskins wrapped up a dominant sweep over McNair on Friday in a three game series that saw the Social Circle outscore the Mustangs 65-0.

It was quite the display of both pitching and hitting, and it all started on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s game was the first of the series and it proved to be the most lopsided.

A 31-0 victory for Social Circle in just 3.5 innings.

Before Jake Frachiseur could even take the mound in the bottom of the first, Social Circle held a 20-0 lead.

After Brayden Allen was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, McNair’s Ka’moni King walked four consecutive batters, hitting another batter and walking three more.

By the time Allen stepped back into the box for his second at-bat of the inning, Social Circle was ahead 6-0. Even then, Allen added on.

Allen hit a grand slam to dead center to extend the lead to 10-0.

Following an RBI single from Luke Cross, McNair walked two more runners in before Blankenship made it a 14-0 lead on an RBI knock on the infield.

After a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded scored Allen later in the inning, a two-run double from Cooper Duncan extended the lead to 20-0.

Despite the long wait to take the mound, Frachiseur wasted no time in the bottom of the first.

Frachiseur sent down the side in order with a pair of strikeouts and even made the other out by himself on a groundout to the pitcher.

When the Redskins bats went back to the plate, they picked up right where they left off.

With the bases loaded, Caden Richadson cleared them with a three-run triple into the right-center gap.

A RBI single from Frachiseur and a sacrifice fly from J Smith gave Social Circle a 25-0 lead going into the bottom of the second.

Despite a leadoff single from McNair, Frachiseur stayed poised and struck out three more Mustang batters to get out of the inning unscathed.

In the top of the third, a pair of walks and a double loaded the bases once again to start the inning for Social Circle.

With the bases loaded, Cross sent a two-run single into left field. Two batters later, Tyler Dalton hit a two-run single of his own to make it a 29-0 lead.

A sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice RBI made it a 31-0 lead for the Redskins to end the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Frachiseur finished the game off strong with a pair of strikeouts to end the game via run rule.

Frachiseur’s start was the first of three quality starts for Social Circle’s starters against McNair.

Frachiseur pitched three innings and only allowed one hit and one walk while he struck out seven.

Allen, Cross, Zach Smallwood and Garrett Brooks came away with multi-hit games.

The last two games of the series took place on Friday as part of a doubleheader.

Just like the first, Social Circle dominated.

Game one of the doubleheader only took three innings as the Redskins erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the third.

After a RBI groundout and a bases loaded walk gave Social Circle two runs in the first, the Redskins managed to get three more runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly and a pair of run-scoring errors from McNair.

By the end of the second inning, the Redskins led 5-0.

In the bottom of the third, Lucas Langley led off the frame with a five-pitch walk.

Two-batters later, Dalton showed off the speed with a two-run inside the park home run to extend the lead to 7-0.

Following a walk from Gehrig Knapp, Allen scored another on a RBI double to left field.

A pair of RBI knocks from Richardson and Duncan extended the lead to 12-0 with only one out in the inning.

After an error and a bases-loaded walk scored two more to make it 14-0, Knapp stepped into the box with a chance to walk it off.

However, a wild pitch scored Smith from third base to end the game instead via run rule at 15-0.

Brooks started the game for Social Circle in game two and was lights out.

Through three innings, Brooks allowed only one hit and struck out seven batters.

Game two of the doubleheader proved to be more of the same as the Redskins broke out to a 19-0 win, and it all started with a 16-run first inning.

Allen led off the game with a single to centerfield, but an error allowed the senior to run all the way around and score.

After another single and a walk, Cross scored a pair on a RBI double.

Three bases loaded walks allowed Social Circle to extend the lead to 6-0. Then, a three-run double from Allen made it a 9-0 lead.

After a sacrifice fly to make it 10-0, Cross made it a 12-0 lead on a two-run inside the park home run that went over the right fielder’s head.

Before the inning could come to a close, the walks continued to plague McNair as they allowed Social Circle to extend the lead up to 16-0.

Smallwood started the game for the Redskins and pitched the first two innings of game two. Smallwood allowed only two hits and struck out three.

A leadoff triple from Richardson in the second inning allowed Cross to score him in the next at-bat on a RBI single.

Back-to-back bases loaded walks extended the lead to 19-0 at the end of the second inning.

In the final inning, head coach Kevin Dawkins turned the ball over to Smith, who struck out the side in the top of the third to put the final touches on Social Circle’s sweep.

Key stats

Pitching was dominant for Social Circle in the series.

Social Circle’s pitchers combined to pitch nine innings in the series and only allowed four hits and two walks. The staff combined to strikeout 20 McNair batters.

At the plate, Allen and Cross had particularly strong series’.

Through three games, Allen combined to go five-for-six with 10 RBIs and three runs scored.

During that same stretch, Cross went 7-for-11 with 11 runs scored, eight RBIs and three walks.

As a team, Social Circle showed a strong approach at the plate as the team accounted for 41 walks to only two strikeouts.

What’s next

Social Circle began a three game series with Lamar County on Monday, April 7. The final two games of the series will take place as part of a doubleheader at Lamar County High School on Friday, April 9.