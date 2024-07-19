Social Circle Redskins, Craig Hargrove enter 2024-25 looking to maintain success

Coming off a successful 2023-24, the Social Circle Redskins want to keep rising in all facets of its athletic dpepartment..

According to Redskins’ athletic director Craig Hargrove, the goal for that this upcoming year is the same as before.

“Putting kids in positions where they can compete during the season and throughout the postseason, where they are competing at a high level,” Hargrove said. “[It’s about] giving those kids those opportunities to do that. Making sure their grades are always where they need to be — focusing on academics as well so they can get into college and be successful there.”

Social Circle had two of its teams reach the pinnacle of high school athletics this past year.

The first of which was the wrestling team, which continued its stretch of winning when the Redskins sent 14 wrestlers to the state championships — six of which earned first place in their respective weight classes.

Head girls soccer coach Heather Richardson led the Lady Redskins to the Class 5A-Division I state title game, where they ultimately came away as the state runner up.

For Hargrove, the results are a testament to the work put in by the coaches in every aspect of the sport.

“There is a lot to it, [but] you have to tip your cap to those coaches,” Hargrove said. “They have been doing an awesome job communicating their vision — from middle school all the way up to the high school [level]. This summer has been a great example of that. They have been over here working out during the summer and practicing and finding competitions to go to over the summer. They put a lot into it.”

One coaching change that went into affect before this past season was the promotion of Norman Jones as the new boys and girls basketball coach.

Hargrove had high praise for Jones, who will go into this next season coaching both teams once again.

“Coach Jones did a phenomenal job,” Hargrove said. “He will stay in those positions as the boys and girls coach this upcoming year and did a fantastic job for us. He has really grown the program with getting kids out and getting them excited about basketball. Working on fundamentals.”

With Social Circle Middle School next door the high school, the athletic teams benefit in many ways.

Specifically, it gives the coaches a chance to work with the players early and build good habits before they make the jump to the next level.

“It is a huge advantage,” Hargrove said. “Our coaches in both middle and high school collaborate and make sure they are in sync with one another with practice plans and scheduling — even with the weight training. We start those kids early in middle school with weight training and conditioning. It is really beneficial in that part. The high school coaches get to see those kids when they have home events here in the complex.”

On the academic side of the program, Hargrove referenced many different ways in which the teachers, coaches and other members of faculty work with athletes to make sure they are on top of their grades.

“It is important. The kids are here for their academics,” Hargrove said. “We will make sure we are doing grade checks with the kids and, if need be, set up tutoring for the kids that need that. Communicate with the parents and let them know how the grades are doing.”

Social Circle’s athletic program received a few facility upgrades this summer.

The main upgrade is in a place that affects each sport — the weight room.

“We are updating our weight room this summer. We are getting new weight equipment in the room and we are excited about that,” Hargrove said. “One thing we tell our kids is that our first sport is weight training. We continuously invest in the weight room…that should be coming before the school year starts.”

Another upgrade can be found at the softball and baseball fields, where new seating is being added to provide fans with a new perspective of the game.

“Baseball and softball [fields] have had some updates,” Hargrove said. “They have put some outfield seating at both of those fields. Fans will be able to go out there and view the game from the outfield. It is a pretty unique setting for a high school complex.”

Outside of the facility changes, another new aspect that will begin this upcoming school year is a new region.

The Redskins will make the switch from Region 5A-Division I to Region 4A-Division I.

Securing a playoff spot in each sport will be more challenging with the region size increasing from four to 10 schools, but Hargrove wants his teams to embrace the test.

“Anytime you get into a new region there are challenges and the unknowns are always there, but we feel good with the new region,” Hargrove said. “A lot of it will come with how you are doing throughout the course of the season and the power rankings will be in effect. We will take each game as they come and the coaches will have the kids prepared.”

Across all sports, one thing that is the same is the connection with the community.

Whether it is through camps, sponsors or with large numbers of fans attending games, embracing and connecting with the Redskins faithful is a top priority for Hargrove.

“Social Circle has an awesome community,” Hargrove said. “It really supports education and athletics as well. We are grateful for our community, they do a tremendous amount in terms of sponsoring different programs and showing their support. Especially with home events — coming out and cheering on the kids. It is a really great community here at Social Circle.”