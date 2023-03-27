Social Circle athletics announce inaugural hall of fame class

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle athletic department recently announced its inaugural hall of fame classvia the department’s website.

The class of 2023 consists of the 1970 track and field team, Charlie Dorsey, Derrick Malcom and Anne Shepherd Peppers.

Social Circle’s 1970 track and field team made history by becoming the first team in school history to win a Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state championship. Members of that team were Eugene Dorsey, Eugene Sanford III, Wendell Tanks, Moses Vinings and coach Bobby Tanner.

Dorsey was a basketball player who earned three varsity letters from 1972-1974. He also became the first Social Circle student-athlete to sign an NCAA Division I scholarship. After his high school graduation, Dorsey played basketball for the University of Georgia.

Malcom was a four-year letterman in football and basketball. As a two-sport athlete, Malcom received MVP honors (1988-89) and was named to the All-Walton basketball team in 1988 and 1989. Malcom currently serves as the pastor of Knox Chapel and still supports the athletic department at Social Circle.

Lastly, Peppers was a four year letter winner in basketball. She was voted “Most Athletic” by her senior class and held the scoring record for several years. Peppers served on the Social Circle Board of Education and was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Social Circle.

All inductees will be honored in the Social Circle Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school’s gymnasium.

Tickets for the banquet are available on GoFan or at the Social Circle High School front office from March 20 to April 12. The cost is $12 per person with dinner being provided.



