PREP ATHLETICS: Working to save history

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — An idea that was birthed 13 years ago is now bearing fruit.

The Social Circle athletic department has restarted its Athletics Hall of Fame after its origination in 2009.

A committee has already been installed and it plans to announce the second hall of fame class in the spring sometime. However, a thorough process awaits the committee.

The committee consists of the following individuals:

• President: Jeff Clegg, an alumnus.

• Craig Hargrove, Social Circle’s athletic director.

• Tim Armstrong, Social Circle’s principal.

• Mike Davis, former teacher, coach and athletic director.

• Theodoris Gibbs, an alumnus, former teacher, coach and administrator.

• Roxie Garrett, an alumna.

• Brook Adams, an alumnus and current coach.

• Regina Barrett, an alumna.

• Charrissa Williams, an alumna.

• Jim Jones, an alumnus.

Garrett is also one of two inductees from the original hall of fame class from 2009. S.W. Casey was inducted alongside Garrett. A search for an 11th member to serve on the committee is in full swing, too.

Social Circle’s principal and athletic director will automatically be members of this committee as well as a chairman voted in every two years, per the committee’s bylaws.

Nominations for hall of fame induction will run from Aug. 1 to Oct. 7. Forms to nominate people will be made available via Social Circle’s athletics’ website at https://scredskins.com/. Forms may also be picked up at the front office of Social Circle High School when the school year begins.

The committee’s bylaws state that “a maximum of six [people] will be inducted in a one-year period.”

No plans had been set for the official ceremony to celebrate the second class’s induction at the time of this publication.

The entire Social Circle High School and its community is excited to reinstate and induct a brand new class of alumni student-athletes.



