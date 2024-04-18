Social Circle Lady Redskins blank Elbert County 10-0, boys team falls 5-2 in first round

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — It has been a season to remember for Social Circle's girls soccer team.

The Lady Redskins, led by head coach Heather Richardson, won their first 14 matches of the season and ended the year as Region 5A-Division I champions after going 6-0 in area play.

To end the regular season, Richardson challenged her team with competitive programs from bigger classifications.

The team fell to Class 2A's Academy of Classical Education 3-0 on April 8 and Class 6A's Jackson County 6-2 three days later before drawing Class 5A's Dutchtown 1-1 on April 12.

Even though Social Circle didn't get the results they wanted in those matches, they were the only two matches that the Lady Redskins lost. It was also apparent after last Tuesday's state playoff match that the tough competition prepared Richardson's squad for a deep run.

On April 16, the Lady Redskins took on the Lady Blue Devils of Elbert County in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 1A-Division I state playoffs, and they came away with a 10-0 victory.

It was all Social Circle from the moment the first whistle was blown.

The Lady Redskins opened the match with six goals in the first half and followed that up with four goals scored in the second half to mercy rule the Lady Blue Devils.

Senior goal-scorer Peyton Brooks found the back of the net four times in the contest. She also got her teammates involved with four assists.

Brooks now has 26 assists on the year, surpassing her previous season-best of 25 assists which came during her freshman season.

Junior Alana Ferguson also contributed to the scoring effort by netting four herself. She also had one assist on the night.

Faith Young and Macy Williams rounded out the scoring with one goal apiece, and freshman Taylor Bramlett made an impact with one assist.

When the Lady Blue Devils did find themselves in their attacking third, the Lady Redskins' duo of Gentrie Mobley and Kyla Head shut them down.

Mobley played the first half and made two saves, and Head played the second half and made one save.

Social Circle's girls now look ahead to next Tuesday when they will host the winner of Darlington and Whitefield Academy.

The Lady Redskins were the only Class A-Division I team to score double-digit goals on their opponent in the first round, and they will hope to carry that momentum deep into the tournament.

Social Circle's boys team was less fortunate as their season came to an end in the first round of the GHSA Class 1A-Division I tournament.

The Redskins fell to the Blue Devils 5-2 in a game where they led early. Head coach Jim Corasaniti's squad scored two goals in the first half, but Elbert County still led 3-2 at the intermission and scored two goals in the second half to put the game away.

Social Circle ended its season with a 6-10 record even though they went 5-1 in region play and won the region.