Redskins sweep McNair to start region play perfect at home

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — There is no better start to region play than 1-0.

Social Circle did just that with wins of 58-48 and 46-24 over McNair on the Redskins’ home court on Tuesday.

The first varsity matchup of the day saw the Lady Redskins break out of a five-game skid with a statement win over the Lady Mustangs.

Junior Jermeria Cost put one of her best games of the year on display as she controlled the paint along with senior Kara Taylor.

The Lady Mustangs received quality shooting efforts late in the game, but a slow start ultimately set them back when it came to the final minutes.

On the boys side, the Redskins faced a scrappy McNair squad that pushed them and held the lead for most of Tuesday’s game.

When the ‘Skins needed it the most, Keanu Crump and Damion Phelps put the team on their back with big performances.

Lady Redskins break out in big way

From the very start of the game, it was clear that the Lady Redskins played with an edge.

Cost got the scoring started and the Lady Redskins led 13-2 before anyone knew it.

Social Circle went on to lead 13-4 at the end of the opening frame as Cost was responsible for half of the team’s points.

As McNair found a little more success in the second quarter, it was matched by the Lady Redskins who continued to push the pace and get the rim.

Whether it was Cost, Taylor or Brielle Price, Social Circle did not have trouble finding shot opportunities.

Following a put-back from Cost, Price came back down and connected with a three-pointer that sent the Lady Redskins into halftime with a 25-11 lead.

When both teams walked back onto the court, it did not take long to see which team came back dialed in.

The third quarter served as Social Circle’s best eight minutes of the day as it outscored McNair 15-1 to take a 40-12 lead ahead of the final frame.

Senior Kyla Head and junior Laela Guy had particularly strong third frames as the Lady Mustangs seemed to have no answers.

McNair went on to play its best basketball of the day in the fourth quarter, but it was too late for the comeback as Social Circle grabbed a 46-23 win on their home court.

Cost finished with a team-high 11 points in the win. Guy and Taylor finished with eight and nine points, respectively.

The Lady Redskins moved to 4-12 on the season, but started Region 4A-Division I play 1-0 for the fourth consecutive year.

Redskins fight back to take region opener in the fourth quarter

Social Circle’s boys team found itself down most of the game to the Mustangs on Tuesday, but the Redskins ended it on their terms.

The Redskins entered the final quarter down by nine points. By the end of the game, they won by 10 and it did not feel in jeopardy.

The boys game started in the ‘Skins favor as the team stormed to a 12-5 lead on the back of Crump, who tallied seven of the 12.

However, McNair found its way back into the game before the opening quarter could even end as Jyi’Shan Duffie and a few other Mustangs connected on perimeter shots.

After the two teams stood deadlocked to end the first, McNair stormed out to its first lead.

Despite quality scoring from Crump, the Mustangs kept the separation and continued to lead into halftime and throughout the third quarter as well.

Keanu Crump(3) goes up for a layup against the McNair Mustangs on Tuesday, Jan. 6. - photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News



When the fourth quarter began and the Redskins needed a run, they got it.

Le’Son “Diesel” Nelson started the final quarter with a pair of baskets before Dezmen Harris trimmed the lead down to 45-42 with a three-pointer.

Phelps and Nelson scored back-to-back, but McNair answered each basket with one of its own to maintain the lead.

However, Phelps completed a three-point play on a foul and then scored on the next possession to give Social Circle its first lead since the opening minutes.

With the ‘Skins up 51-48, Crump added another basket to make it a five-point game.

McNair found itself with three shot attempts late, but all three came up short as the Redskins left with a 58-48 win to start region play.

Crump finished his strong day with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Phelps and Nelson finished behind him with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

What’s Next

The Lady Redskins will get back into action Saturday, Jan. 10 on the road against Walnut Grove.

Social Circle’s boys team will take on Southwest Atlanta Christian on the road on Friday, Jan. 9.