Rainy, road revenge: Social Circle Redskins defeat Warren County 35-8

WARREN COUNTY – A little rain could not stop the Redskins tonight as they routed Warren County 35-8. Social Circle found themselves up early and the game was never close.

Last year these two teams met in Social Circle territory, and Warren County stole the game, winning 20-17. This time around, Warren County hoped to bounce back from a 56-13 loss to Morgan County in Week 1, while Social Circle aimed to build on their 37-6 domination of Oglethorpe County.

The Redskins avenged their loss in the year prior behind a complete team effort, with five different players finding the end zone.

Social Circle escaped a potential deficit early when running back Cedarius Johnson fumbled in the backfield and the Redskins recovered around their own red zone markers. The new lease on life was immediately capitalized on by quarterback Remi Farmer, who tucked the ball and netted a 60-plus yard run, completely flipping the field.

“I’m so proud of the way our guys handled the weather delays,” said Head Coach Robert Patton. “Both weeks we’ve had weather issues and they’ve done a great job handling it.”

Unfortunately for the Redskins, the possession ended fruitlessly, as the Screaming Devils defense stood strong.

Fortunately, the Redskins defense was ready to get back out there, and forced a punt right away. Social Circle started its next drive on the 50, and Farmer punched in for six points on a long touchdown run with 1:36 to play in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Redskins forced a bad punt, deflected off to the far side of the field, and marked Social Circle ball at their own 38. Moments later Farmer found senior wide receiver Elliot Hamilton for a 26-yard pass completion, setting up another Social Circle score. Running back Christian Paggett was the one to put the dagger in that drive, getting to the outside and finding the open end zone.

“We came out a little bit flat in the second half, but we stuck through and handled business,” Patton said.

Freshman running back Quentavious Smith joined in on the action, barreling through the pile for a two-yard touchdown run late in the first half. Social Circle led 21-0 following the Smith score, and that is how the score stayed going into the half.

The script appeared to be flipped in the second half as the Screaming Devils scored on a 51-yard touchdown run by Cedarius Johnson, and the score became 21-8 early in the third.

The only thing slowing down the Warren County offense in the third was offensive penalties, which cost them a touchdown, and arguably more important, a huge momentum shift.

Momentum was building after the Screaming Devils forced a three-and-out and earned field possession that any coach would envy. But offensive mistakes plagued Warren County throughout the third quarter and the score remained the same.

A second deflection on a punt gave the Redskins a fantastic opportunity to extend to a three score lead again early in the fourth. The Redskins capitalized on it with 7:19 left in the fourth when Kayden Fears found his way to the pylon.

The passing game wasn’t the star of the night for the Redskins by any means, but that did not stop AJ Bailey from finding the end zone and silencing the stadium. Bailey picked off the Screaming Devils and returned it 51-yards for a house call and a 35-8 lead with just 6:16 to go.

Social Circle will look to stay undefeated when they travel for a road matchup against KIPP Academy. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 28. Last year the Redskins hosted KIPP Academy and walked away with a victory, claimed by a 15-2 scoreline.