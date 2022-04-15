PREP SOFTBALL: Davis introduced as SCHS softball coach

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle athletic department announced the hiring of its new softball head coach Chris Davis via its website. Davis, who has spent the last 13 seasons at the helm of Locust Grove’s softball program, is excited about the opportunity in leading the Lady Redskins’ program.

“I know [Social Circle] have had some good teams in the past,” Davis said. “So, I’m excited about getting to meet the girls. I’m excited about the facilities and support from the administration. And then, for me being somewhere for so long, I’m excited about a new challenge.”

Davis becomes the third head coach for the Lady Redskins in as many seasons. But, last year, Social Circle achieved great success under former head coach Bryan Eades.

In 2021, the Lady Redskins claimed the Region 8A-Public championship and finished fourth in the state. Davis recognized what the team accomplished last season, but plans to take it a step further in 2022.

As a matter of fact, Davis highlighted how last year’s success can serve as the foundation for even better results moving forward.

“One of the toughest things in creating a solid program is teaching girls how to win,” Davis said. “It looks like those things are there with them winning the region and going fourth in the state down in Columbus. These girls already know how to win. My next step is sustaining that. That becomes, not just a one-year success, but it becomes a program.”

Davis comes to Social Circle with a wealth of experience under his belt, too.

Before becoming Locust Grove’s head softball coach in 2009, he served one season as Ola High School’s head coach. He also spent 10 years coaching softball and baseball at Salem High School in Conyers, which is also Davis’ alma mater where he graduated from in 1996.

Davis went on to attend Truett-McConnell College where he played baseball then graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in health/physical education. From there, Davis earned his master’s degree from Troy University in foundations of education and, in 2006, received his specialist degree in leadership and administration from Lincoln Memorial University.

2022 will be Davis’ 21st year teaching and 17th year as a head softball coach.

During his time at Locust Grove, Davis and the Lady Wildcats enjoyed close to 300 wins, three state titles, five region championships and Davis saw 30 players go on to play softball at the collegiate level.

Davis will hit the ground running after being announced as the LAdy Redskins’ new head coach.

On April 21, Davis will have a morning meeting with the returning softball players and an informational meeting that same evening with all parents. Tryouts for the 2022 squad will commence from May 2-5.

For Davis, he plans to introduce himself to the players and parents, lay out his hopes for the future and, for tryouts, he wants to see where the team is heading into next season.

Above all, though, Davis is “ready to work.”

“When we come every day, we’re coming to work,” Davis said. “When it comes to game time, then we’ll play. My hope is for all of us to make the school, the family, the community and Social Circle as a whole proud in the way we carry ourselves and the successes we have on and off the field.”