PREP BASKETBALL: SCCS issues statement on controversy surrounding state semi-final game on Saturday

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga.— Controversy over scoring discrepancies ensued following the Social Circle Redskins' 70-66 overtime loss to Drew Charter in the Final Four of the Class A-Public state playoffs on Saturday.

In response to the speculation, the Social Circle City Schools issued the following statement moments ago:

"Social Circle High School’s boys varsity basketball team participated in the GHSA Semi-Finals versus Drew Charter Academy on March 5, 2022. The game went into overtime and Drew Charter Academy was declared the winner with a 70-66 final score. However, the final score does not tell the full story. Two scoring irregularities occurred during the second quarter benefiting Drew Charter Academy. SCHS administrators notified GHSA of the irregularities in scoring during the semifinals game."

SCCS stated also that the GHSA responded the following via a March 6, 2022, email:

“As was discussed at length this morning with the Social Circle AD Craig Hargrove and Principal Tim Armstrong, the report I received on this incident by the game officials and the GHSA Site Rep is that proper protocol was followed. The contest officials and the GHSA Rep proclaim when the referee looked at all three books, the "official book" and the Drew book were the books that matched. Additionally, video review is not allowed during high school contests, nor following a completed game unless a fight situation occurred. By rule, once the game is played to completion and the final score is approved by the contest officials the game is over. NFHS Rule 5-4 Art. 3 states; "The NFHS Basketball Committee does not recognize protests". The GHSA is serious about ethics, but we are equally serious about following rules and policies. It is our opinion that the designated rules and policies were followed in this incident. I certainly understand your level of disappointment and concern is this matter. But, the result of this game is final and will not be overturned,” said Mr. Ernie Yarbrough, GHSA Assistant Executive Director.

SCCS' statement continued:

"While SCHS administrators appreciate the prompt response from GHSA, they believe a further investigation needs to be considered regarding the scoring irregularities and behavior of the scorekeeper. During basketball games, each team is required to maintain a scorebook to track scores throughout the game. SCHS administrators assert that when the books were initially compared, Drew Charter Academy’s scorebook matched Social Circle High School’s scorebook. When GHSA referees questioned the score on the board, the GHSA scorekeeper refused to acknowledge or resolve the discrepancy. Later in the game, the Drew Charter Academy’s book matched that of the GHSA scorekeeper. An additional concern is that the GHSA scorekeeper had earbuds in her ears during the game. Due to the fast-paced nature of the game, any audio or visual distractions could contribute to scoring errors. While the video of the game clearly demonstrates two scoring errors that favored Drew Charter Academy, GHSA cites the NFHS and GHSA rules that do not allow for video replay in score decision-making.

In a phone conference with GHSA Executive Director, Dr. Robin Hines acknowledged discrepancies in the scoring. On behalf of the boys basketball team and concerned community members, the SCHS administrators requested that GHSA consider allowing the game to be replayed either at the point of the first scoring error or in its entirety. Dr. Hines indicated that GHSA will not allow the game to be replayed. Social Circle administrators plan to present a proposal to the GHSA Executive Committee in April to recommend a rule change that would allow for video footage to be considered in order to correct scoring errors that take place during the state playoffs."





The Covington News will have more on this developing story in Wednesday, March 9's print edition. Also, follow @ CovNewsSports on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

