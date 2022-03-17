PREP ATHLETICS: Redskins’ Hargrove named GADA Class A AD of the Year

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — During the 2022 Georgia Athletic Director Association (GADA) Conference in Savannah, Craig Hargrove of Social Circle received not one, but two special honors.

As the athletic director for the Redskins, Hargrove received Region 8A-Public and Class A Athletic Director of the Year awards March 13.

Upon receiving the awards, Hargrove expressed his gratitude for what this means to him.

“This honor is huge for Social Circle High School, the school district and our community,” Hargrove said. “We have worked extremely hard over the last few years and to be recognized is pretty rewarding.”

In Hargrove’s four years as athletic director, the Redskins have accomplished quite a bit.

During Hargrove’s tenure, the Redskins have won 11 area/region championships and have captured three state championships.

But Hargrove stressed how he enjoys watching each student-athlete play, practice and prepare for their seasons.

“My favorite part is watching our kids compete,” Hargrove said. “ When it’s time for a competition, regardless of the sport, it is very satisfying to me. The countless hours of preparation, practices, fundraising and weight training is hidden in the background, but it becomes evident during competition.”

While Hargrove received the honor on March 13, he recognized that he would not have been able to accomplish this alone.

He specifically mentioned Superintendent Robbie Hooker and Social Circle Principal Tim Armstrong were the biggest supporters. However, multiple people stand behind the success of the athletic department, Hargrove said.

“Athletics is important to our community and having the necessary support and resources to run the athletic department has put us in a position where we have experienced a tremendous amount of success,” Hargrove said. “I’m also very grateful for our coaches who continue to work together across all programs to ensure we have a successful athletic department.”

All in all, Hargrove is grateful to receive two high honors from the GADA and is even more happy with the athletic department’s success in his tenure. But this honor doesn’t change Hargrove’s priority leading the Redskins.

Hargrove is eager to see continued success moving forward.

“Our goal is to work hard, so that on competition days we get what we earn, and know how to get better,” Hargrove said. “When Social Circle WINS, it brings a different level of satisfaction to everyone in our community!”



