MAGIC EIGHT BALL: Social Circle runs down McNair in 56-17 rout at home

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — From the moment Social Circle began to run the ball, the game was over for McNair and the Redskins stormed to a 56-17 win at home.

Whether it was Kayden Fears, Christian Paggett, King Box or even freshman Quentavious Smith, almost all Social Circle backs came away with success.

So much so that the Redskins only threw the ball two times prior to 36-point lead at halftime.

When it was all said and done, Social Circle scored on every drive that the offensive starters were on the field.

“If the run is working, there is not much reason to go away from it,” said head coach Rob Patton. “All of the line did an incredible job. I know there were a lot of big runs but they were putting a lot of guys in the box so if we could just get a hat on everybody we could get those running backs through the first line and have a lot of yardage. Our backs did a really good job hitting the hole but it was a really good job by the whole offense tonight.”

McNair’s offense also relied heavily on the run, but it came from quarterback Keyuntae Phillips, who ran all over the field on Friday.





Running backs shine at Redskins Stadium





Social Circle’s defense made the first stop of the game, and a costly turnover on downs put the offense in a good spot to strike.

Two plays later, Social Circle’s fans erupted as senior Elliot Hamilton kicked off homecoming night with a 35-yard scamper for a touchdown.

As a receiver was the first to score for the ‘Skins, Fears got into the action on the following drive.

A long drive was capped on a four-yard rush from Fears, who put Social Circle back in front after McNair took the lead.

After a McNair miscue, Box got in on the action.

With the drive already in Mustangs territory, Box rushed for 15 yards then again for nine yards to make it a 21-8 Redskins lead.

As Fears, Hamilton and Box built the lead, it was then time for the freshman to put his stamp on the game.

Following the first punt of the day for the Mustangs, Social Circle’s drive was capped by a four-yard score from Smith to make it a 28-8 advantage.

Things went from bad to worse for McNair as the ensuing kickoff was fumbled and recovered inside the Mustangs 10-yard line by the ‘Skins.

One play later — touchdown.

Once again, it was Fears that did the damage as the senior drove in on a nine-yard rush.

With scores arriving from many different plays, Patton noted how Friday’s result is a product of the team bearing down for the entire 48 minutes.

“McNair, they are way more talented than their record,” Patton said. “They played some of the better teams in our region really tight. This is the first time all year we played for four quarters. We had games where we played good for two, some where we played for three. We came out and played the full way and I was proud to see it.”

The trio of backs put the points on the board, but it was really the efforts of Paggett that set up many of the scores.

Paggett broke off on big runs of 19, 17 and 53 yards in the first half, but the junior finally got across the goal line late in the first half on a five-yard rush.

Paggett’s score made it a 42-8 lead at the break — a lead the team mounted almost entirely on the ground.

When the game resumed in the second half, No. 23 picked up right where he left off.

A 52-yard rush from Fears set it up, but Paggett completed the drive with a 17-yard score as he pushed multiple Mustang defenders across the goal line.

Box later scored on a 14-yard rush to put the final touches on the strong effort from the Redskins offense, particularly the running backs.





Defense and special teams holds strong





The work done by the offense made things easy for the ‘Skins other two units, but they both came through with plays on Friday.

On the fourth drive of the game, a punt for the Mustangs went backwards and Hamilton raced into the backfield to block it.

The return set the offense up with great field position before Fears’ first score.

Later in the half, the kickoff team swarmed in to deliver a big hit that led to a McNair fumble. The recovery set up the second score for Fears.

Outside of a long run by Phillips early in the contest, Social Circle’s defense played well to combat the quarterback run.

Linebackers Luke Allgood and Traviyon Smith as they had the task of keeping Phillips and backup quarterback Rashad Blalock in check.

“The first drive we got the three and out but the second drive he went for 80 yards on the first play we just told the guys that he can do that. There is a reason why he leads the entire state in rushing yards. He is an elusive and dominant player. I was proud of the way we stepped up. We did not stop him, but we contained him.”

When the Mustangs began to trail by a sizable amount, the offense went to the air only to be intercepted by AJ Bailey.

With backups in the game on both sides, McNair added on late with a goal line score that served as the last points with a 56-17 final.





What’s next





A three-game win streak for the Redskins has the team at 5-2 with a perfect 3-0 start to Region 4A-Division I play.

Social Circle will face perhaps its toughest test yet when it takes on undefeated Jasper County at the home of the Hurricanes on Friday, Oct. 17.