Hargrove brothers having early success for Redskins wrestling

The Social Circle Wrestling program has been one of the best in the state for years. Now add not one, but two young stars to the mix, with brothers Cohen and Gable Hargrove, and the future for the Redskins is as bright as ever.

Cohen and Gable Hargrove are both just finished their sophomore years at Social Circle, but they are already some of the top wrestlers in the state. Cohen holds a record of 60-9 and finished in second place in the state championships in the 120-weight class, while Gable’s record was 67-6 and he came away with a first place finish at this year’s state championships in the 106-weight class.

Both Cohen and Gable want the other to succeed just as much as themselves. They practice and prepare together, and while many people see their matches in the high school events, the two would argue that the best match of all happens away from the public eye.

“As a matter of fact, many of the best wrestling matches between us two happen in our living room during a normal day,” Gable said.

All siblings have a certain, unexplainable bond that some can’t understand. However, when two brothers also compete together, that bond grows even stronger than one could imagine. From wrestling at home to events to wherever life takes them, Cohen and Gable are side-by-side through it all.

“While we are wrestling, we are also there to congratulate each other and be there for the tough times, and we would do the same in our normal day-to-day life,” Cohen said. “For example, if I am struggling on a subject and Gable understands it, then he will help me and vice versa.”

Gable echoed the same sentiment as Cohen, as both brothers acknowledge the special bond that they have.

“Having a brother already is something special within itself,” Gable said. “Having someone by your side who can help you is something many kids don't have. The same thing applies when we are wrestling. Cohen helps me in certain areas, and I help him in certain areas. We make each other better.”

Their father Craig was a wrestling coach when Cohen and Gable were toddlers. The brothers started wrestling in Social Circle’s youth program at only 5 years old.

Through all their growth on and off the mat, their father, who is the current Redskins’ Athletic Director, remains most proud of how the two carry themselves.

“Both Cohen and Gable are competitive, driven individuals,” Craig said. “Wrestling is such a tough sport with extreme highs and unfortunately, extreme lows. Through the wins and losses I am most proud of how they compete and represent themselves and our school in a positive way.”

On top of the knowledge gained from their father and each other, the two have been a part of a special program since they can remember. Social Circle Wrestling brought home five state titles this year alone, and both Cohen and Gable mentioned the work ethic that the Redskin program preaches.

“I feel like we have a great atmosphere and it is a great environment for success,” Cohen said. “When you're training with people that want the same thing as you, it is hard to not want to strive to get better.”

While the brothers are clear standouts on the mat, those around them speak even higher of their character off the mat. Social Circle Wrestling coach Randy Prater mentioned how both Gable and Cohen are straight-A students to go along with their athletic success.

“Silent leaders, they put the team before themselves, they don’t complain, they do their job, they do the extra, they keep their grades up, they don’t get into trouble, teachers, coaches and teammates love them,” Prater said. “They are role models for others to follow.”

The accolades that the Hargrove brothers have already achieved would be considered a great high school wrestling career for most, but for Cohen and Gable? They have their sights set on much more, hoping to become All-Americans on the national level and to add three state titles to their trophy cases.