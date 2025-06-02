Ferguson signs to Concord University for soccer after strong senior season

After a career-best year as a senior, Social Circle’s Alana Ferguson penned her letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Concord University.

Ferguson signed alongside family as her friends, teammates and coaches watched on.

After she made it official, Ferguson shared her thoughts on playing at the next level.

“I was very excited during the signing, I couldn't stop smiling,” Ferguson said.

Outside of making sure the college has her major, Ferguson’s decision to choose Concord came down to the feel of both the soccer program and the school’s campus.

“Researching the university, I became very interested in their soccer program, but when I saw their campus I was just in awe and knew it was the right place for me as soon as I saw it,” Ferguson said.

As a Lady Redskins, Ferguson was a part of multiple playoff teams.

At minimum, Ferguson reached the Final Four in every single season on the team.

Ferguson has more than one favorite moment at Social Circle, but her most memorable one on the soccer pitch came when the team won it all during her freshman year.

“ I have two favorite moments at Social Circle,” Ferguson said. “One for soccer was winning the state championship my freshman year, it made me feel as though I was capable of anything. My second was prom night, it was so much fun and the environment had so much positive energy because everyone was having a good time.”

During her senior season, Ferguson erupted for a team-high and career-high 57 goals.

After a long and storied career at Social Circle, Ferguson shared how one of the state’s top programs has prepared her for the college level.

“ It has helped shaped me to become a better person and develop different character traits that I will need in the future,” Ferguson said.