DaShon and Jada Hyman give each other ‘competitive edge’

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Whether it's a game of rock, paper, scissors or playing basketball, DaShon and Jada Hyman are constantly helping one another to improve.

The brother-sister duo carries that over to the track, which benefits both of their performances.

“Nobody likes to be a loser, so it’s always competitive in whatever we do,” Jada said. “It can just be a game of rock, paper, scissors, we’ll keep going until we win.”

A result of that has been great success on the track and field.

Just this past weekend, Jada, a sophomore, won her second straight Class A title in the 400-meter run with a 57.68 finish. Jada also earned third place (25.33) in the 200-meter.

Jada Hyman won first place in the 400-meter run at the Class A-Division I meet in Rome on Saturday, May 13. - photo by Special Photo



Jada’s state title came just a couple of weeks removed from her winning the 2023 Region 5A-Division I crown in the 400-meter dash on April 26 along with her third place showing in the 200-meter. At state sectionals a week ago, Jada, once again, took first place honors with a 58.44 final time in the 400-meter dash as well as finishing second in the 200-meter run.

Meanwhile, DaShon — who is a senior — set a personal record at the state meet last weekend with a 22.68 final time in the 200-meter. He also claimed the Region 5A-Division I title in the 200-meter dash on April 26 coupled with his second place finish in the long jump. DaShon advanced past the state sectionals, too, with his fourth place finish in the 200-meter (22.75).

DaShon also competed at last year’s state championship meet in the long jump, 200-meter and 400-meter runs.

The senior Redskin credited the motivation he draws from his younger sister as a proponent for his individual success.

DaShon Hyman won the Region 5A-Division I title in the 200-meter dash on April 26 coupled with his second place finish in the long jump. - photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News



“We’re always trying to push each other to be better,” DaShon said. “We’re always wanting to win, so we push each other. So, we just go from there.”

Jada began running track in the seventh grade and never stopped. DaShon first started in seventh grade, took a brief hiatus and returned in his freshman season.

But, Redskins fans don’t just see the Hyman pair competing on the track. Jada is a member of the softball and girls basketball squads while DaShon has played football and basketball.

DaShon earned Second Team All-Region honors in football and basketball this year. Jada was a part of the softball team’s state runner up season and was named to Region 5A-Division I’s First Team for girls basketball.

DaShon said he’s a “basketball guy,” with Jada stressing that track is her No. 1 sport.

Both runners highlighted their ability to play numerous sports as “natural.”

“Ever since we were little, we’ve played multiple sports,” DaShon said. “So, that came easy for us.”

Another aspect of the pair’s athleticism is the fact that they are surrounded by sports nearly all the time. Both sides of their family have always been heavily involved in athletics and their mom, Jennifer, ran track herself.

DaShon Hyman (2) earned Second Team All-Region honors from Region 5A-Division I at the end of his senior season. - photo by Covington News/File Photo



At home, the two can be seen watching basketball together — which is both of their favorite sports to watch.

So, even when Jada and DaShon are not competing or practicing, their lives are still enthralled in sports.

“We’re all the time having a sports conversation,” Jada said. “We’ll be sitting there eating dinner and sports will be a part of the conversation.”

As a result, the two have become seemingly inseparable. Even when Jada and DaShon find a non-sports related activity to do, they find themselves still surrounded by sports.

“She’s probably with me 95% of the time,” DaShon said. “We’re always talking about track and school.”

At the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year, that will no longer be the case. DaShon is set to graduate from Social Circle High School later this month and Jada will remain a Lady Redskin as she enters her junior season.

Currently, Jada owns Social Circle’s records in the 400-meter and 200-meter runs and is part of the 4x400-meter relay team that also set a new school record at state.

Though both were excited to display their talents on the big stage, it’s bittersweet knowing it’s their final meet competing together.

Jada Hyman (24) was named First Team All-Region with a season average of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists. - photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News



Jada already knows next year will be different with the absence of her brother’s constant motivation at practice and following each game and meet.

“I won’t have that competitive edge to go against every day in practice,” Jada said. “I won’t have him talking to me that’ll get onto me even if I do good. He’s like,‘Oh, you can always do better.’ I won’t have that next year.”



