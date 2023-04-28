Social Circle track and field impresses at Region 5A-Division I meet

MONTICELLO, Ga. — When Social Circle’s track and field team left the Region 5A-Division I meet at Jasper County High School on April 26, a few individuals brought region titles.

Jada Hyman won the 400-meter crown with a 57.85 finish along with her third place showing in the 200-meter (26.55).

DaShon Hyman earned region bragging rights in the 200-meter dash with a 23.17 final time as well as his second place finish in the long jump (21-2).

In the triple jump, Phillip Baynes Jr. registered a top place 44-11.5 finish in addition to his second place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (42.93).

CJ Melay wouldn’t be outdone, either, by recording a 51.83, top place finish in the 400-meter dash. Later, Melay placed third in the high jump (5-6).

More individuals advanced to state sectionals, too, for the Redskins.

A’nyah Blanchard finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (1:01.67) and AJ Vinson placed third with his 41-4 record in the shot put competition.

Both the girls and boys teams had a few relay teams move on, too.

The Lady Redskins’ 4x100-meter relay placed third (57.71) and the 4x400-meter relay finished second (4:36.18).

For the Redskins, their 4x100-meter relay (44.12) and 4x200 relay (1:37.12) each finished third. Social Circle’s 4x400-meter relay earned fourth place with a 4:00.66 final time.

Head coach Tim Kemp recognized each athlete for what they accomplished.

“Jada Hyman set out to start her quest for another state title,” Kemp said. She set a new school record in the 400 meters in a time of 57.85 breaking the record she set last freshman season. Cornelius Melay has been consistently improving all season. From the first meet of the season, he has dropped 6.27 seconds in the 400 meters. DaShon and Phillip also performed well in their events winning the triple jump and 200 meters.”

Next up for the Redskins is a date with state sectionals hosted by East Laurens High School in Dublin on May 6.



