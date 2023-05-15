Jada Hyman defends 400-meter state championship

ROME, Ga. — For the second straight year, Social Circle left the Class A-Division I meet — hosted at Barron Stadium in Rome — with a state champion.

Jada Hyman defended her state championship from a season ago by placing first in the 400-meter run with her 57.68 finish. Additionally, Hyman earned third place (25.33) in the 200-meter.

On top of that, CJ Melay recorded a fifth place finish (50.24) in the boys 400-meter dash.

Head coach Tim Kemp believes the Redskins are just getting started.

“When athletes perform their best performance you cannot ask for more,” Kemp said. “We are really proud of these young men and women and what they have accomplished this year. Hopefully we can build upon what these athletes have started.”



