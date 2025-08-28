A preview of week three football games

After an eventful week two, we now move to week three with some big matchups on the slate. A few teams look to stay in their winning ways while an other looks to rebound for its first win of the season.

With two more weeks before a bye and the beginning of region play, each team will look to find out a little more about itself here in week three.

Social Circle Redskins @ KIPP Atlanta(Thursday, Aug. 28)

The Redskins will kickoff the slate on Thursday for their second consecutive road game.

What awaits Social Circle is a matchup with KIPP Atlanta, a team that is coming off a 33-8 win over McNair, a team from the Redskins’ region.

The Warriors are 1-1 on the season with the lone loss coming at home to Landmark Christian. Now, they take on a Redskins team with a ton of momentum.

Social Circle will enter week three 2-0 after back-to-back routs under the rain to begin the year.

Weather conditions look good for Thursday but Social Circle will look to repeat a performance in which five different players scored.

Last year, the Redskins defeated KIPP Atlanta in a 15-2 bout. With the Social Circle’s offense humming, the Redskins may be in a spot to do a little more damage on that side of the ball.

Remi Farmer has proved solid as a duel threat at quarterback, but it's the Redskins' crop of running backs that have shined the brightest early into the season.

The Redskins have a chance to become 3-0 for the first time since the 2006 season when they take on the Warriors Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

Eastside Eagles vs Alcovy Tigers(Friday, Aug. 29)

The Newton Cup has already been crowned to the Rams, but Eastside and Alcovy will still battle it out as they are two teams coming off two very different outcomes.

Week two saw the Eagles soar to their first win over the season with a 41-0 bludgeoning of the Hiram Hornets.

Despite being a team that has leaned on its stout run game for years under head coach Jay Cawthon, the Eagles let quarterback Payton Shaw loose through the air as the senior threw for five touchdowns in the first half alone.

The Tigers are coming into week three in search of their first win after a 62-6 loss to Newton.

The game ended with a touchdown from Kaeden Booker on a kickoff return, so the Tigers will hope that the finish of last week may be a bright spot as they look to take down the Eagles.

Alcovy has not defeated Eastside since 2013, so the Tigers will look to pull off the upset at Sharp Stadium led by former Eagle Trey Bryant.

With the impact of the weather from last Friday, Bryant was unable to do much through the air as the Newton defensive front posed its own issues.

Now with better conditions on the way, Bryant will look to have a similar game to his three-touchdown performance from week one.

Also look for former Tigers Ashton Hawkins and Sincere Jackson to play pivotal roles for Eastside in their first matchups against their former team.

Hawkins plays in a deep receiver room that has been productive through the first two weeks with the likes of Chase Jordan and Garrett Brooks.

The Eagles will look to make it 12 in a row over Alcovy while the Tigers look to capture win No. 1 on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. on the field of Sharp Stadium.

Newton Rams @ Douglas County Tigers(Friday Aug. 29)

When the Rams and the Tigers take the field on Friday at Douglas County High School, people will witness a battle of two undefeated 6A teams that both have their fair share of college talent.

Last season, Douglas County ran away with a 35-15 win over Newton at Sharp Stadium.

In that game, Douglas County’s Zamarcus Lindley ran wild as he totaled 223 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.

Former Ram Zion Johnson had a strong day of his own with 105 yards and one touchdown, but Newton was limited through the air by a stout Tigers defense.

Lindley is now back as a senior and the Tigers will look to feed him again when the Rams come to town, but the question remains — can Newton do more damage through the air with Benson and a new group of receivers?

Benson threw for three touchdowns to three different receivers in Newton's week two win over Alcovy.

Derrick Miller has proved to be the go-to option for Newton as he seems to be the fastest player on the field at all times.

And of course, you cannot forget about sophomore Kevin Hartsfield, who has surpassed the 120-yard mark in both games this season. By halftime of last week, Hartsfield already had three touchdowns.

Hartsfield will now face his toughest task of the season when he takes on a Tigers defensive front that has only allowed seven points all year.

If Newton grabs a win on the road, it will be significant momentum before its out-of-state battle with a state champion in the form of Bryant(AR) and its eventual region bout with Grayson — another state champion.

This heavyweight matchup will take place at Douglas County High School on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.