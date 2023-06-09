Luke Welch will continue his basketball career at Shorter University

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Piedmont Academy hosted a signing ceremony in its gymnasium for one of its basketball stars — Luke Welch.

In the presence of his family, friends, teammates and coaches, Welch signed to continue his basketball career at Shorter University on May 17.

Welch expressed his gratitude for the chance to play at the next level.

“Signing with Shorter is a blessing from God,” Welch said. “He has given me an opportunity to play at the next level and I intend to not take this opportunity for granted. It feels amazing to be going to Shorter.”

On top of that, choosing Shorter University was a no-brainer for Welch in his decision-making process.

“From the first moment I stepped on campus, Shorter gave me an instant home away from home feeling,” Welch said. “Not only am I going to Shorter in the freshman class with two of my past classmates, but my brother is currently playing for Shorter’s football team. Shorter University has given me an opportunity to be a student athlete alongside people who are close to me.”

Welch averaged a near double-double in his senior campaign with 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Not to mention his 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game, too.

It is also noteworthy that Welch led his team in all categories in his final hurrah.

Now, Welch will take his talents to Rome, Georgia, and join Shorter University’s basketball program in the fall.

Welch recognized the significance Piedmont Academy has placed on his development on and off the basketball court.

“I am thankful for the friendship and relationships I’ve made during my time at Piedmont. With having three basketball coaches in the past four years, I believe it has given me the opportunity to learn many different basketball approaches and mindsets for the game. Academically, Piedmont has taught me how to build relationships with students and teachers. It has taught me to work hard everyday in the classroom.”