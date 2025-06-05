Welch tabbed as Piedmont Academy's next boys basketball coach

Piedmont Academy has announced a new varsity boys basketball coach and the name is a familiar one to Cougar fans.

School officials announced the hiring of Jackson Welch as the new head boys basketball coach for the upcoming 2025-26 season. A strong educator and coach, Welch brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to the Cougars basketball program.



Welch is a graduate of Piedmont Academy, where he demonstrated exceptional athletic talent. He attended Shorter University, where he furthered his athletic career by playing football. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in history and earned his teacher certification from Brewton-Parker College.

Before joining Piedmont Academy, Welch worked at Pinewood Christian Academy, where he served as the assistant basketball coach and an assistant football coach. His coaching journey has equipped him with the skills and insight needed to lead our boys' basketball team effectively.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jackson back home to Piedmont Academy," said Athletic Director Danny Camp. "He exemplifies excellent leadership, character, and integrity, and we believe he will inspire our students both on and off the court. Jackson brings so much to the table, and we are excited for the positive impact he will have on our basketball program."

Welch shared his excitement about returning to his high school alma mater.

“I am honored to be back where it all began for me," Welch said. "I look forward to developing this incredible boys’ basketball team and working closely with our talented students. Together, we will strive for excellence on the court and in the classroom."

Welch replaced Christian Palmer who coached the program for one season. He was recently hired as the new coach at Tattnall Square Academy in Macon.

"We hated to lose Christian," Camp said. "He really made strides with our boys program during his season here. The position at Tattnall was just one he could not pass up."

Camp said he is glad Piedmont was able to hire another young head coach.

"We think that helps the players relate to the coach," Camp said.