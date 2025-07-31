State of the Program: Newton High School

The spirits are high on 1 Ram Way as many of Newton High School’s athletic programs hope for what will be another quality season in 2025-26.

Newton athletic director Cortez Allen just wrapped up his second school year in that role, and he had the chance to see a few of his teams reach the pinnacle of Class AAAAAA.

The 2024-25 school year for the Rams could not be told without the efforts of the Lady Rams basketball team that captured the state title over their rival, the Grayson Lady Rams.

Newton’s boys basketball team also reached the mountaintop, but fell short of the state title in a close loss to Wheeler.

In Allen’s eyes, these results are a byproduct of the work that coach Jawan Bailey and Barry Browner put in from the start.

“It was a very surreal moment for our basketball programs,” Allen said. “Our coaches, we came in early during our preseason meetings and that was a goal for each program to make a deep run and compete for a state championship. We have those conversations quite often, and it was just a blessing to see our coaches and our kids come together, overcome rough patches in the season and other things in that nature and reach the pinnacle.”

Bailey and Browner are just two of the many coaches that have taken over for Allen and the Rams in the past three seasons.

Along with the efforts of coaches such as Delvin Jordan, Erica Johnson and Josh Skelton, Allen spoke about the overall results of the school’s recent coaching hires.

“You know, you kind of patch yourself on the back for making some really good hires,” Allen joked. “Coach Browner is one that [where] there were some naysayers and he heard a lot of the rumblings in the community and things of that nature. And for what he’s done with this program is just tremendous. Coach Bailey came in, and we were excited with the potential of him doing some really good things. Both have worked out really well.

“You talk about coach Skeleton and all that he does for our kids and the community and the work that our kids are putting in and the number of kids that he's putting in school each year. Coach Jordan and coach Erica Johnson both did a phenomenal job in their rookie debuts with our softball and baseball programs.”

Jordan, Johnson and Skelton all fielded teams that made it into the playoffs in their respective sports.

Allen also discussed the changes that have arrived to high school athletics and his coaches’ ability to adapt and thrive through them.

“I appreciate the efforts of all that are involved from our Georgia High School board to our district athletic director and our coaches and taking the time out to make sure that all the new changes are covered [and] understood,” Allen said. “GHSA is currently hosting Zoom calls throughout the state each Wednesday to ensure that everyone is abreast of all the changes and that they have any questions or concerns. They are being addressed. So I think we do a great job of taking in information and being able to pivot and make sure that our programs are in compliance.”

Although it is still a year out, one thing that is down the road for Allen and the Rams is the addition of the school’s own stadium. This stadium will be the place that Newton’s football, flag football, soccer and track and field teams will call home.

With the completion date set around the 2026-27 school year, Allen wants to invite the community to come support and help Newton create a stadium that embodies the efforts of its student-athletes.

“[It’s] very exciting,” Allen said. “We need community support to help make sure our stadium is A1 and it’s on level with those schools that have competed year-in and year-out for championships. Our track program is going to be major for them. Our girls and boys track programs both did phenomenal jobs in the spring, but I think being able to stay home on some of those weekday nights and have some of those weekday meets here and not having to travel out to other places is going to be phenomenal for the track program”

After a year that featured many playoff teams and even a state championship, the focus for Allen and the Rams lies solely with the student-athletes as they look to maintain the success.

‘We are just trying to continue to grow our programs,” Allen said. “So being intentional about making sure we’re providing our student athletes with the best high school experience possible.”