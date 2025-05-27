Sandifer pens NLI to Wesleyan basketball after senior season

A few months shy of winning a state title with the Lady Rams, senior Alissa Sandifer signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Wesleyan University.

Sandifer was one of eight Rams to sign during a ceremony held in Newton’s auditorium.

Immediately following the signing, Sandifer spoke about the emotions of the signing and her final year as a Lady Ram.

“Unexplainable, I will say that to say the least,” Sandifer said. “It has been a good little ride and I am ecstatic that it is coming to an end here, but it is beginning something else.”

Sandifer was part of Newton’s girls basketball team that defeated Grayson in the Class AAAAAA title game.

After being part of Newton’s 3-22 team two years ago to becoming a state champion as a senior, it has been an eventful four years for Sandifer on the court.

“A rollercoaster, it has its ups and downs but I am glad it ended on a good note,” Sandifer said. “My favorite part of senior year was for sure winning a state championship.”

Sandifer’s decision to sign with Wesleyan is due in part to the connection she had with the Wolves’ coach.

“It was really the coach,” Sandifer said. “The coach really poured into me and was straight up and real from the get go. That really led me to trust her and know I will be in good hands for the next four years.”

With her high school career now behind her, Sandifer spoke how the Newton’s program has readied her for the college level.

“Building me up into a good teammate and player,” Sandifer said. “All the early morning, late night. I think it has molded me into the player I am today.”