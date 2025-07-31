Q&A with Newton's Chris Guillory ahead of his senior season

The Newton Rams rose to a 19-13 record this past season with a plethora of talent all over the diamond. Whether it was hitting, pitching, coaching for fielding — the Rams were able to find success in many facets of the game.

One of the biggest factors for Newton last year came in the form of junior pitcher Chris Guillory, who ended the season atop the statistical leaderboard in mostly all of the pitching categories for Newton.

Guillory was a household name in the county long before he dawned the blue and white, and his name has even reached the platform shared by the game’s best.

The Kennesaw State commit has participated in numerous MLB-ran events that have allowed him to showcase his skills on a stage many high schoolers are unable to.

As he now prepared for his senior season, Guillory took the time to speak with The Covington News about a wide range of topics.

Q: Chris, last year was a strong year all around for you(pitching and hitting), in your eyes what led to you having such a strong junior season?

Guillory: I would say that preparation is what led to the junior year that I had. I had a great off season, focusing on my flaws and just getting overall bigger and stronger.

Q: You are approaching a year since your commitment to Kennesaw State, what things led you to choose the Owls last September?

Guillory: Kennesaw State really just felt like a home to me. I absolutely love the coaching staff and how they handle everything on and off the field, and they care not only about winning but my development as a player.

Q: With one season left until you graduate, what things have you been intentional about with you game to prepare for that next level?

Guillory: I want to continue to get bigger, stronger, and faster. I also want to continue to make minor adjustments to my game not just physically but mentally to make sure that I am 100% ready for that next step in my career.

Q: You have competed in many MLB-ran events over your high school years, what it is like for you to be able to compete against other quality players from around the country in an event hosted by MLB?

Guillory: Playing in these events means the world to me, knowing that I have MLB level coaching right there at my finger tips and some of the best players in the country to compete against. They teach not only the physical side of baseball but the mental side as well which makes me feel one step ahead of my competition and more mature within the game.

Q: What has been your favorite moment competing in these MLB events?

Guillory: My favorite part of these events is definitely the friendships and close bonds you make along the way. It’s more than just a baseball camp or a team, it’s one big family between all of the coaches and players.

Q: You have spent time working with former big league pitcher Marvin Freeman, how has he helped you elevate your game?

Guillory: Coach Freeman has been with me since I was 12 years old and has taught me almost everything I know. It’s a great feeling being guided by somebody that has made it where I am trying to go, and I couldn’t ask for anybody better to help me make it as far in this game as I possibly can.

Q: What do you see as the biggest difference between you as a pitcher when you were a freshman to now?

Guillory: For me, the biggest change from my freshman year to now is definitely my confidence. I have always been good at the game but as I got stronger and more mature I have learned to trust what I have and what I've been taught over the years. That mindset has yet to let me down and I believe it will take me far in the game and in life in general.