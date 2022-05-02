PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Rams excel at region meet

LILBURN, Ga. — The Newton High School boys and girls track teams competed at the Region 4-AAAAAAA track meet on April 29 hosted by Parkview. For each event, the Rams had notable performances — performances that qualified members of the track team for sectionals.

In the boys 100-meter dash, Davin Denny (10.58) and Almar Clarke (10.75) finished first and second, respectively. Denny (21.32) and Clarke (21.96) finished in the same spot for the 200-meter dash, too.

Jahson Gordon finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a final time of 49.04.

For the 4x100-meter relay, Denny, Clarke as well as Zion Johnson and Rontravious Perry brought home first place with a 42.23 finish.

Newton took third place in the 4x800 relay after Omar Colon, Kenton George, Zavion Williams and Makii Johnson recorded a 8:43.88 final time.

George (11-6) finished third in the pole vault competition while Colon (39-9) placed fourth in the triple jump.

The Lady Rams wouldn’t be outdone, though.

McKenzie Calloway (11.96 / 25.35) finished first in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash. Amerie Tolbert (58.77) earned a fourth place finish in the 400-meter.

Third place in the 100-meter hurdles was earned by Kiara Bundrage (16.37).

Bundrage, Calloway, Amoi Hagans and Jordyn Ash took first place for the 4x100 relay with a 48.08 final time. Tolbert, Taylor Arnold, Jayla Kennedy and Ma’Kariya James placed third in the 4x200 relay with a final time of 1:47.69.

Ash, Tolbert, Christa Gibbons and Ariana Cannon brought home a third place finish with 4:15.63 for the 4x400 relay.

Second place in the 4x800 relay was earned by Cannon, Gibbons, Joana Godinez and Kendyl Maddox with a 10:55.95 finish.

Hadijat Olushesi (4-10) took second place in the high jump. Ash (17-7 ¼) took second place in long jump. Then, Ash (37-4 ½) finished first in the triple jump while Olushesi (35-8 ¼) placed third.

In the discus competition, Madison Bennett (77-5) placed third and, in the shot put competition, McKenzie Rhodes (33-8) finished second.

The Rams will compete in the sectionals tournament on Saturday, May 7 at Tift County.



