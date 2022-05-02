By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Rams excel at region meet
Several Newton competitors qualify for sectionals meet
NHS Track
Newton’s Zayvion Sheppard races to hand the baton to Makii Johnson in the 4x800 relay at the Region 4-AAAAAAA track meet April 29 at Parkview High School. (Stephen Foster | Special to The News)

LILBURN, Ga. — The Newton High School boys and girls track teams competed at the Region 4-AAAAAAA track meet on April 29 hosted by Parkview. For each event, the Rams had notable performances — performances that qualified members of the track team for sectionals. 

In the boys 100-meter dash, Davin Denny (10.58) and Almar Clarke (10.75) finished first and second, respectively. Denny (21.32) and Clarke (21.96) finished in the same spot for the 200-meter dash, too. 

Jahson Gordon finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a final time of 49.04.

For the 4x100-meter relay, Denny, Clarke as well as Zion Johnson and Rontravious Perry brought home first place with a 42.23 finish.

Newton took third place in the 4x800 relay after Omar Colon, Kenton George, Zavion Williams and Makii Johnson recorded a 8:43.88 final time. 

George (11-6) finished third in the pole vault competition while Colon (39-9) placed fourth in the triple jump.  

The Lady Rams wouldn’t be outdone, though. 

McKenzie Calloway (11.96 / 25.35) finished first in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash. Amerie Tolbert (58.77) earned a fourth place finish in the 400-meter. 

Third place in the 100-meter hurdles was earned by Kiara Bundrage (16.37). 

Bundrage, Calloway, Amoi Hagans and Jordyn Ash took first place for the 4x100 relay with a 48.08 final time. Tolbert, Taylor Arnold, Jayla Kennedy and Ma’Kariya James placed third in the 4x200 relay with a final time of 1:47.69. 

Ash, Tolbert, Christa Gibbons and Ariana Cannon brought home a third place finish with 4:15.63 for the 4x400 relay. 

Second place in the 4x800 relay was earned by Cannon, Gibbons, Joana Godinez and Kendyl Maddox with a 10:55.95 finish. 

Hadijat Olushesi (4-10) took second place in the high jump. Ash (17-7 ¼) took second place in long jump.  Then, Ash (37-4 ½) finished first in the triple jump while Olushesi (35-8 ¼) placed third. 

In the discus competition, Madison Bennett (77-5) placed third and, in the shot put competition, McKenzie Rhodes (33-8) finished second. 

The Rams will compete in the sectionals tournament on Saturday, May 7 at Tift County.