PREP FOOTBALL: Benton happy to be back in Newton for senior season

COVINGTON, Ga. – The hometown kid returns to his roots. That is the story of Newton County’s Justin Benton, who returned to Covington to play for the Rams after spending his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida.

“I just wanted to be around my family, everybody that I grew up with and played with throughout my career, my little league days,” Benton said, citing the reason for his return.

For Benton, there is a family lineage associated with Newton that enticed him to make the trip back to Covington this fall.

“[I’m] looking to finish at my dad’s alma mater at Newton,” Benton said. “All of my family is from Newton County on my dad’s side. It dates back. So, I just feel like it was the best decision for me and the right thing to do.”

Following his return to play in the Rams’ blue and white, Benton has not had issues adjusting to his old team while being integrated back into the defense. On the field and in the locker room, Benton has stepped back into a leadership role for Newton.

“Working hard and things of that nature have always been in my nature,” Benton said, referring to his smooth transition. “Before I left to go to IMG, I was working hard at Newton. The guys just accepted me right back into the brotherhood, and I’ve just been leading ever since I got back.”

Furthermore, he does not believe that there is a significant difference in the brand of football between Newton and IMG – another reason for his effortless return.

“I feel like the brand of football is what you make it for yourself,” Benton said. “So, every time I just try to go out there and set the right example for the guys. Just going out there and playing hard every play.

“Football is what you make it. So, it doesn’t matter where you’re playing at. It just matters if you have the same intensity.”

Since returning, head coach Camiel Grant Jr. has instilled the same message into Benton: focus.

“Tunnel vision: The same vision that we’ve had all the years,” Benton said for Grant’s message to him since returning. “Making sure everybody around the program is focused, everybody on the inside. Just blocking out all the outside noise and just key in on our jobs.”

Now that Benton is adjusted back to his hometown team, he has one goal in mind: a championship.

“I’m looking forward to competing with my guys, just competing and winning football games with my guys,” Benton said. “[My goal is] to help my team win the championship. Whatever accolades that I reach doing that would be great. Just helping my team win — that’s the ultimate goal.”



