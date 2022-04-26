PREP BASEBALL: Rams want to take advantage of playoffs berth

COVINGTON, Ga. — For the second consecutive season, the Newton baseball team has earned a postseason berth. This is the first time since 2015 and 2016 that the Rams have qualified for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Head coach Derwin McNealy, who is in his first year at the helm of the Rams program, expressed pride in his players for returning to the postseason.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys who had no varsity experience [before this season],” McNealy said. “They’ve adjusted to the pitching and the short season well. The kids come out and work hard and play hard for me every game. So, I’m definitely pleased.”

Newton completed its sweep of South Gwinnett on April 14 to solidify its final playoff standing. The Rams finished the regular season with a 8-17 overall record along with a 3-9 record in Region 4-AAAAAAA.

Now, in the first round, Newton will match up against the top seeded Newnan Cougars from Region 2-AAAAAAA. The Cougars are 19-10 overall and finished 10-2 in their region schedule

The Rams will travel to Newnan on Wednesday, April 27 for the playoff doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. The News will provide coverage of all playoff action. Visit CovNews.com or follow us on Twitter.