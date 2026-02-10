Newton soccer teams look to capitalize on depth in 2026

As the Newton Rams prepare for this upcoming soccer season, both teams hope to make significant improvements with experienced rosters.

On the soccer pitch last year, Newton’s boys and girls soccer team combined for a 2-28-1 record. Now in 2026, both coaches have plans to change that.

“For this season, we are looking forward to improving our record,” said Newton girls head coach Shelbye Hall. “About two years ago I was in a position where I lost 13 seniors, so I had to add 13 to 14 freshmen to the team. That was the position we were in last year. This year, I retained most of them so it will be the second year that most of them have played together so we are hopeful."

Hall is set to enter her fourth season as the team’s head coach, and she plans to lean on the group's experience.

In 2025-26, the Lady Rams finished winless at 0-15.

The Lady Rams found themselves in close matchups with the likes of Heritage and Rockdale Count, but the team was unable to claim a victory.

WIth an offseason dedicated to improvements, a few of the team’s starters are ready to put Newton girls’ soccer back on the map.

‘This year, my expectations for the team are to continue working hard and hold each other accountable as I make more memories with my teammates,” said three-year starter Iyanna Willingham.

Willingham enters with the most experience on the team, and the senior has high expectations for herself ahead of what will be her final high school season.

“For myself, I plan to show my leadership on and off the team and keep a positive energy flowing,” Willingham said. “I want to up my rank from Second Team All-Region to First Team All-Region this season. Lastly, I want to create a culture of hard work and dedication.”

Willingham sat alongside sophomore Mary Jose Popoca as the two represented the team at Newton County’s spring sports media day.

“This is my second year, and I am looking forward to winning games and continuing to learn and grow with our new players,” Popoca said. “For myself, I plan to become a better player and be a better teammate. I am excited for us to work hard and have an amazing season.”

As each player set specific marks for themselves, Hall believes that the two were made for leadership roles.

“I have been wanting both of them [in these roles] and the assistant coach and I saw who the girls naturally gravitated to and who stepped up in leadership positions without being asked.”

On the boys side, head coach Duane Williams is set to lead Newton in what will be his sixth season as the team’s head coach.

Newton’s boys team won two matches a year ago, but finished 1-11 in Region 4-AAAAAA play as the team struggled to establish a consistent scoring threat.

Of the team’s 16 matchups, nine saw the Rams finish without a goal.

However, Williams believes 2026 is the year for Newton’s breakthrough.

“Over the past year we have been focused on rebuilding the team with a young roster,” Williams said.”This year, we returned 11 players, including four starters — which gives us more continuity.

“Our outlook is very positive. We have a young team but we are more experienced. We are more confident, more disciplined. The goal this season is to be competitive every match, continue developing players and take steps forward.”

At media day, Williams was joined by senior Anthony Gunpot and sophomore Julien Bravo — two players that he expects to lean on in 2026.

“Julian is a sophomore. We are excited about the skill, energy and leadership that he brings to the team,” Williams said. “We have Anthony who is entering his third season with us. This is his senior year. I have been watching him these last few years and he has consistently been getting better and stronger and now he is stepping up into a leadership role on the team.

“Both of these players have the work ethic and the commitment that we look for in our squad.”

Although he is just a sophomore, Bravo made it clear that he expects a very specific type of play from Newton.

“Have class and quality in our players,” Bravo said. “Everything has to be done with energy, excitement and passion. This season I hope we do well, we have been working toward this goal for a long time. We have been going throughout the summer last year, and we just hope our expectations meet the ones on Ram Way.”

Gunpot shared the same sentiment as he hopes to get the Rams back to the playoffs for the first time in at least 10 years, according to MaxPreps.

“We are looking forward to hard work and dedication to the team. We get better as a team,” Gunpot said. “We just hope to go to the playoffs this season.”